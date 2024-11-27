Archestratus (164 Huron St.), Greenpoint’s charming combination of an Italian grocery store, cafe, and bookstore, is hosting an event to celebrate the release of a new cookbook from another North Brooklyn favorite, The Four Horsemen (295 Grand St.), a Michelin-starred restaurant in Williamsburg.

On Thursday, December 5, at 6 p.m., locals can enjoy a special evening at Archestratus in honor of The Four Horsemen’s debut cookbook titled The Four Horsemen: Food and Wine for Good Times.

Entry tickets cost $5, while tickets including the cookbook cost $40. You can purchase tickets on Archestratus’ website where they promise “more details to come.”

The cookbook from The Four Horsemen was written by acclaimed chef Nick Curtola, co-founder James Murphy, James Beard Award–winning wine director Justin Chearno (who sadly passed away a few months ago), and co-author Gabe Ulla.

The book includes 100 of Curtola’s recipes, a humorous introduction by Murphy, informative essays by Chearno, and appearances by fellow horsemen, Christina Topsøe and Randy Moon.