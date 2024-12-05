Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift or looking to give yourself the gift of mindfulness for the holidays, Greenpoint has something for you this weekend.

ALL WEEKEND

SHOP SMALL GREENPOINT RETAIL CRAWL

Shop Small Greenpoint‘s retail crawl is here to bring some local magic to the gifting season! Shop at 40 participating businesses spanning salons, flower shops, vintage stores, cafés, bakeries and much more for a chance to win prizes while also supporting local e-commerce. Stamps will also earn you discounts at select shops.

The last day of the crawl is this Sunday, December 8, and passports must be submitted at The WonderMart to be entered into the raffle.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

TEEN CRAFTS

‘Tis the season for DIY gifts (even if they’re just self gifts). Greenpoint Library is holding two opportunities for teens to get their craft on this Friday. From 3 to 5 p.m., grab-and-go holiday-themed origami kits will be available, and from 4 to 5 p.m., Eco Lab 3 will be hosting a session for bracelet and phone charm making.

Both are free and no RSVP is required, just show up!

DANCORCISM HOLIDAY CHEER

Here’s a creative way to warm up during the first consistently frigid week of the season: a dancorcism! Get your heart rate up and blood pumping (who knows, you might even sweat) at McCarren Parkhouse for an evening of free flowing, no-holds-barred dancing in a judgement-free zone self-described as a “safe space to get weird.” Host Debbie D. Attias (DebbieDJ) will be providing fun holiday and holiday-adjacent tunes from 7 to 11 p.m.

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

BROOKLYN RUGBY CASINO NIGHT

Want to help support and grow the borough’s rugby scene? Brooklyn Rugby Club is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser at Brooklyn Brewery with a chance to win prizes from local businesses and a $500 grand cash prize. From 8 p.m. to midnight, your entry ticket will get you a complimentary drink and casino chips to get started while trying your luck in support of Brooklyn’s sole rugby club. Brooklyn Rugby competes in both men’s and women’s divisions and fosters an inclusive, accessible environment for players of all backgrounds and gender identities.

Tickets are $55 and available here and virtual raffle tickets are also available for purchase here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

COOKIES WITH SANTA

Santa Claus is indeed coming to town — to FourFiveSix, specifically. Town Square BK is hosting the big man in red for an afternoon of jingling and mingling with families in the neighborhood set to kid-friendly holiday music during 50-minute slots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot cocoa will be available and there will homemade cookies to decorate, and parents can enjoy something on the harder side from the cash bar. There will also be free photo ops with Santa himself, of course.

Tickets are required for both kids and adults and start at $23.18 (including fees) for kids, available here.

MAKE A FELT ORNAMENT

For a bit of calm among the chaotic holiday shopping season, Greenpoint Library is hosting a family friendly craft session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees will leave the event with an embroidered and hand-sewn felt ornament in the shape that they choose, and all supplies will be provided.

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

DRAWN PET PORTRAITS

What do you get the pet parent who has everything? A pet portrait! Ideally one with googly eyes. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., artist and illustrator Jordan Sondler will be at Archestratus drawing pictures of furry friends in real time. Bring your well-behaved pup or a favorite photo of your cranky cat and walk out with a work of art.

Portraits are $55

CLIMATE CAFE AND YOGA

Unwind and connect with community during a yoga, journaling, and climate discussion session at Kula Yoga Project at 2 p.m. Climate Cafe NYC is hosting the afternoon, which will start with yoga followed by thought sharing on climate change. Journaling and crafting is welcome.

There is a $5 suggested donation, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds; sign up here

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

KINDRED BAKERY POP-UP

As the colder temps have closed The Screen Door for the winter, Kindred Bakery is making good use of the space with their second pop-up of the season. The bake sale will help their efforts to secure a permanent commercial kitchen to support their inclusive baking program, which offers opportunities for people with diverse abilities to connect and develop practical life skills. The bake sale will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature pain de mie, rye sourdough, apple galettes, oatmeal raisin tart cherry cookies, and more.

Details available here.

BIN BIN SAKE HOLIDAY MARKET

Take your holiday shopping with a side of hot sake during Bin Bin Sake’s third annual holiday market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will include artisan gifts and treats from vendors like Acme Smoked Fish, Peaboy, Wuhao Art, Towka, Gramicci, For Six For, and more. Plus, there will be free sake to try.

The market is free to attend, but you can RSVP here.

BRIDGE NOISE ACOUSTIC NIGHT

Slow things down as the weekend draws to a close with an acoustic set from Bridge Noise at Radio Star. The set will feature Gordon Harlow Bonnett (Bridge Noise) performing originals from his latest SKETCHES EP, collaborative tracks, and covers from Björk to Johnny Flynn. Pre-show bites courtesy of Radio Star will be available, plus drinks and food for purchase during the show. Pre show starts at 6:30 and the performance kicks off at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12.51 (including fees) and available here.