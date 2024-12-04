City Council Member Lincoln Restler, whose district spans Brooklyn’s waterfront from Greenpoint to Brooklyn Heights, will host a town hall for the northernmost part of the district, TONIGHT at 6:30 pm.

If you’re a constituent in Greenpoint, Williamsburg, or Bed-Stuy (which is a safe bet, if you’re reading this blog), you’re encouraged to attend the virtual meeting.

Council Member Restler will share updates from his office and opportunities to get involved with local initiatives. The meeting will also act as a forum for any community concerns you might have.

RSVP here.