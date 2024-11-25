Tenants living in Greenpoint’s affordable housing lottery building at 23 West Street/40 Oak Street have something special to celebrate this Thanksgiving.

Plagued for months by issues such as brown water and broken elevators, the building’s Tenants’ Association recently applied for a rent reduction, a request that the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development officially granted on November 13. All the better, the rent reduction will be retroactively applied to August 1, 2024.

“The rent reduction will apply to all 214 affordable housing units in the two buildings and will remain in effect until Halcyon Management fulfills its obligations and makes the required improvements to the building’s services,” the Tenants’ Association shared in a press release.

Photos courtesy Reddit & the 40 Oak/23 West Tenants’ Association.

Greenpointers first reported on the squalid living conditions in the building, which shares two addresses as part of the luxury West Wharf complex. Tenants shared that the elevator constantly breaks down, infrequent trash pick-ups often attract vermin, and promised amenities, such as a rec room, were never delivered.

The issues alone would be one thing, but tenants say Halcyon largely ignored maintenance requests, adding insult to injury (you can see Halcyon’s response to our previous reporting here).

“The 40 Oak/23 West Tenants’ Association embodies what it means to build collective power,” said the Association’s legal counsel, Daisy Fernandez at Communities Resist, (CoRe). “This win is just one of many to come as they continue to fight together for their rights to safe and affordable housing.”

Both Assembly Member Emily Gallagher and City Council Member Lincoln Restler, whose offices have been working with the tenants, also welcomed the news on social media.