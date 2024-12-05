A very tall elf once proclaimed that the best way to spread Christmas cheer was singing loud for all to hear. Now who am I to quibble with Buddy, but I might offer up a revised version. The best way to spread Christmas cheer is doing something generous to help those in need.

In the spirit of the holidays, several local spots are hosting donation drives, some of which are one-day only, and some are ongoing. Here are just a few. Any that we missed? Email me at [email protected], and I’d be happy to add it.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Greenpoint holiday without the beautiful lights adorning our neighborhood. Chip in what you can to keep a beloved tradition going.

Toys for Tots at The Craic

This Sunday, December 8, Irish bar The Craic (488 Driggs Ave.) is hosting a holiday toy drive in partnership with Toys for Tots. The event starts at 4pm, but if you’re a real early bird, you can already shop and make a donation online.

Little Elves Project

Some little elves have been hard at work making holiday magic. From now until December 12, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy to one of a few sites around Williamsburg—Think Coffee (Devoe location), X-Golf, Kilo Bravo, or The Gibson. As a token of thanks, all locations have a free gift for you in store. You can also bring toys to Bk Backyard’s (151 Banker St.) festive Toy Wrapping Party on December 14.

Growing Up Italian toy drive

The iconic Anthony and Son Panini Shoppe (433 Graham Ave.) is organizing a toy drive as part of their Growing Up Italian podcast. They’re now accepting donations until December 13, which you can drop off at the shop or at Buddy’s Dog Den (429 Graham Ave.) next door. The donations will go to a local school. Check out their Amazon wishlist to see what kids are asking for!

Lincoln Restler’s office toy drive

City Council Member Lincoln Restler is hosting an ongoing toy drive at their Atlantic Avenue office. If that’s a little out of your way, they are also hosting a December 15 toy drive at McGolrick Park.

Food donation drive at Spritzenhaus 33

Local group Community is the Way is hosting a food donation drive at Spritzenhaus 33 (33 Nassau Ave.), also on December 15. Swing by from 2 to 5 pm to drop off non-perishable items. Specifically, they’re asking for oatmeal, rice, any kind of pasta sauce, and boxed cereal.