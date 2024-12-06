While we have WORD, Leaves, and a great local library, there’s always room for more books in the neighborhood. Enter Clown Show Prison (100 Freeman St.), which opened this past Halloween.

As for the selection, the team says they stock classics, “but everyone has their own ideas about what classics are, so this is just our own interpretation.”

“You can think of it as an artwork or a song where every little detail comes together to create a complete piece,” they told Greenpointers. Aside from books, the cozy spot stocks “soft items, artworks, and lampshades,” according to Instagram.

The storefront will also host exhibitions and perhaps an occasional film—their first screening event tonight will be a screening of the short films The Flicker and Straight and Narrow by Tony Conrad. As the independent cinema Light Industry used to call Freeman Street home, it feels like a nice way of keeping that legacy alive.

And as for that name? “We believe it is the most accurate metaphor for human existence.” No quibbling from this writer!

The store is open every day from 10 am to 10 pm, sometimes later.