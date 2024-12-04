Greenpoint’s P.S. 34 (131 Norman Ave.) has unveiled its 2024 Annual Winter Auction, which is now live and open for bidding. The auction will close Sunday, December 8 at 10 p.m.

Every year, the P.T.A. at P.S. 34 raises funds to provide enrichment programs, support teachers and staff, and enhance the educational experience and environment for the school’s students. This event is not only a great way to raise money for the school, but also an opportunity to learn more about new and beloved businesses in North Brooklyn, and a feel-good way to buy holiday gifts for family and friends.

All of the items listed in the auction were generously donated by P.S. 34’s families, teachers and staff, and local businesses, and all proceeds raised will directly benefit the school and its students.

Last Place on Earth is offering gift cards. Image via Last Place on Earth website

Some examples of participating businesses that are owned or managed by local families include ESHK Hair Salon, Parachute Brooklyn, Canopy, Space Club, Upright Coffee, Berry Park, Greenpoint Orthodontics, and Press Modern Massage. Another highlight is a $3500 gift credit to Lovely, a bridal boutique in Manhattan.

Visit the 2024 Annual Winter Auction’s website to browse all items, bid, and learn how to obtain physical and digital winnings.