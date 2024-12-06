The highly anticipated Williamsburg outpost of Veselka (646 Lorimer St.) opened this past June. The Ukrainian restaurant’s newest location is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Veselka has shared its recipe for Mushroom Barley Soup, which the team at Veselka calls a “savory vegetarian soup that will stick to your ribs,” and said it’s “perfect for warming up on a chilly day.”

Veselka told Greenpointers that they still make the soup the same way founder Wolodymyr Darmochwal did back in 1954, and it’s a dish that has been on the menu since the beginning. Veselka also gave us an insider tip, and said, “try adding a matzoh ball in for a mash up you didn’t know you needed!”

Learn how to make Veselka’s Mushroom Barley Soup below and find the last Community Cookbook recipe here.

Veselka’s Mushroom Barley Soup

Ingredients

3/4 cup of dried barley

2 cups of boiling water

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

2 large carrots, minced

3 celery stalks, minced

5 cups of white button mushrooms, minced

6 cups of vegetable stock

1 10-ounce can of cream of mushroom soup (this is optional, but Veselka uses it in the restaurant’s rendition)

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley (for garnish)

Freshly ground black pepper and salt, to taste

Directions

In a pot, combine the barley and boiling water. Let simmer for 30 minutes. (You want the barley to sill be a little chewy, that’s one of it’s finest qualities!) Set cooked barley aside. Melt the butter in a large stock pot over low heat. Add the carrot and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until they have softened, for about 8 minutes. Add the mushrooms and vegetable stock, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes. (Make sure it doesn’t thicken too much.) Stir in the cream of mushroom soup and 2 cups of the cooked barley. Continue to cook until the flavors have combined, for about 5 more minutes. Season to taste and serve with a hefty slice of bread and garnished with parsley.