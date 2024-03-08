Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The clocks spring forward in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, so next week, we can take advantage of more light in the evenings. Here are some ways to celebrate a later sunset this weekend.

In food news this week, a Greek bistro named Meraki soft opened in Williamsburg after a months-long delay.

After closing abruptly this past August, Littleneck Outpost will reopen soon under the name Oh Mercy. The menu promises some old favorites and the addition of alcohol.

The team behind 21 Greenpoint will open a new spot called Banks Tavern in the former home of Grand Republic Cocktail Club.

Greenpointers sampled the Jubilee’s viral burger and deemed it delicious. If you’re feeling fancier, try making Le Crocodile’s French Apple Cake.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher’s Office hosted a Workers’ Rights Town Hall at the Greenpoint Library in partnership with the Department of Labor and Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee.

Brooklyn Film Camera, a film supply store and photography community center, will debut its first curated group exhibition of local photographers, entitled Sacred Implications.

Image credit: Make McGuinness Safe.

There were more unfortunate traffic incidents this week, but luckily the parties involved are OK. On Sunday night, driver struck a bicyclist while turning onto Moultrie Street and remained at the scene. The cyclist was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Then, on Tuesday afternoon, a semi-truck experiencing brake failure crashed into Kosciuszko Plaza, off of Meeker Avenue and Van Dam Street, but no injuries were reported.

The scene at Jubilee Marketplace’s 20 Grams Cafe where Greenpointers tried the viral burger. Photo: Emma Davey

In and around North Brooklyn

On Tuesday, The Greenpoint Library hosted an Interactive Environmental STEM Workshop for kids. Each week of this series covers a new topic. This week was solar ovens, and next week is energy storage.

Time Out reported that Greenpoint’s Michelin-starred Restaurant Yuu started selling affordable takeaway cake and macarons yesterday.