Yet another crash has taken place in Greenpoint, on the heels of a particularly calamitous week for traffic violence in the North Brooklyn area.

At 10:30 p.m. last night, a 38-year-old driver struck a bicyclist while making a right-hand turn onto Moultrie Street, according to the NYPD. The driver was traveling westbound on Norman Avenue, and he remained at the scene. The 53-year-old cyclist was transported to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The incident took place only a few blocks from where 49-year-old Danielle Aber was killed by a truck while crossing Sutton Street, just days ago. Street safety group Make McGuinness Safe says that area of the neighborhood is particularly fraught for pedestrians and cyclists — Aber’s death is the third traffic fatality that eastern Greenpoint has seen in under a year.

Last week, we reported that a cyclist was killed in Williamsburg after being doored by a car and thrown into oncoming traffic.

We will update this story if we learn more.

v