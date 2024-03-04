Over the past few months, we’ve been covering local labor fights, everywhere from Starbucks to She Wolf. And if Vice Media shutting down its website (thanks in part to management’s incompetence) taught us anything, it’s that workers often deserve more than what they’re given.

If any of these stories have resonated for you and your workplace situation, then be sure to stop by the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) tomorrow for a town hall, hosted in part by Assemblymember Emily Gallagher’s office.

The event is in partnership with the Department of Labor and Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee, which is a joint project from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE).

The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. RSVP is highly recommended. If you can’t make the event but are interested in getting more information about labor organizing, hit up district50@nyassembly.gov