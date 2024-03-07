

Get ready to experience an exciting weekend in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. Start Friday with a candle-making class at Zoe’s Beauty and celebrate International Women’s Day at Wise Guy with DJs and cocktails for a cause. On Saturday, enjoy Roman D’Ambrosio’s one-act plays at the Williamsburg Art & Historical Center and raise a glass to Moonlight Mile’s 10th anniversary. Finally, wrap up Sunday with laughs at Flop House Comedy Club. Don’t miss out on this diverse lineup of events in the heart of Brooklyn!

Friday, March 8

Attend the Flowers Atelier Candle Making Class & Support a Local Business

Head over to Greenpoint Avenue from 7 to 9 PM this Friday for a singles candle-making class hosted by Estefany of Flowers Atelier at Zoe’s Beauty (119 Greenpoint Ave). Nestled in Greenpoint, Zoe’s Beauty stands as one of the last remaining Polish-owned businesses in the area. By attending this class, you will learn the art of candle-making and have the opportunity to support two women-owned businesses deeply rooted in the community. Come together to celebrate craftsmanship and preserve the unique cultural fabric of our neighborhood.

Tickets are $40 here. Please note that the event is BYOB.

Kick Back with DJs & Cocktails for a Cause at Wise Guy

You’re invited to celebrate International Women’s Day at Wise Guy this Friday night! From 10 PM to 2 AM, the venue will host a vibrant celebration featuring an all-female DJ lineup. Upon entry (until 10 PM), women will enjoy complimentary prosecco to toast their achievements. Furthermore, patrons can indulge in a specialty cocktail, with $1 from each sale donated to a women’s charity. PS: If you’re yet to discover Wise Guy, it’s inside Class & Co, located at 750 Manhattan Ave Floor 2.

More info here.

Saturday, March 9

Roman D’Ambrosio Presents Six One-Act Plays

Join the Williamsburg Art & Historical Center (WAH Center) this Saturday from 8 to 10 PM for an unforgettable evening of theater presented by Roman D’Ambrosio. This special showcase features six one-act plays, marking D’Ambrosio’s debut as Associate Theatre Director. Located at 135 Broadway, the event takes place at the 2nd Floor Gallery. With each play directed by talented teams and starring exceptional casts, attendees can expect engaging narratives and compelling performances. Plus, proceeds from ticket sales will contribute to installing an elevator at the WAH Center for enhanced accessibility. Don’t miss this opportunity to support the arts in Brooklyn and witness the storytelling brilliance of Roman D’Ambrosio.

Tickets are $25 here.

Celebrate Local Bar Moonlight Mile’s 10th Anniversary

Celebrate Moonlight Mile’s 10th Anniversary in Greenpoint from 3 PM to 12 AM this Saturday with beer and whiskey specials! Since opening in 2014, Moonlight Mile (200 Franklin St.), founded by Garry and Becky, has been a cherished local spot. It offers a welcoming atmosphere and a passion for American whiskey, with a selection of over 160 at the bar. Join them in raising a glass to a decade of community support and locally owned businesses. Cheers to many more years in the neighborhood!

Sunday, March 10

Grab Your Crew & Hit Up Flop House Comedy for Laughs This Sunday

Comedy lovers are in for a treat this Sunday as Flop House Comedy presents “Wine Night.” Starting at 8 PM, attendees can expect an evening of laughter courtesy of some of the finest comedians from NYC. Held at the Flop House Comedy Club (362 Grand St), this event offers top-notch comedy and a cozy atmosphere perfect for unwinding and enjoying the show. Plus, groups of four or more can enjoy a complimentary bottle of wine, adding more fun to the night. With a stellar lineup including Carmen Legala, JP McDade, Lucas Zelnik, Luke Mones, Moss Perricone, Christine O’Dea, and KC Shorima, this promises to be a comedy event not to be missed.

Tickets are $7 here.