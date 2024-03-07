Last August, Greenpoint coffee shop Littleneck Outpost (128 Franklin St.) abruptly closed to renovate the space, reassuring customers that they would reopen in early fall. Not uncommon for the restaurant industry, that temporary closure stretched into a lengthier one, concerning fans who were afraid of what the future of the neighborhood staple held.

Fret not, because Littleneck Outpost will return soon, though it won’t be Littleneck Outpost anymore. The space will reopen under the name Oh Mercy.

Despite the big name change (and the addition of a liquor license), the team promises that menu favorites from Littleneck will return. The revamped space also includes a backyard, great news for Littleneck fans who were often dismayed when they couldn’t find a spot in the tiny space.

“Opening hours with be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. to start and then in a few weeks after we will be opening at 5 p.m. for an evening service that will focus on small plates, beer, and wine,” owner Andrew Curtin tells us.

Not many additional details are known at this point but stay tuned for more announcements at @ohmercycafe on Instagram. According to the website, they’re looking for baristas to join the team, so if that’s you, apply!

v