Brooklyn Film Camera (855 Graham Ave.), a film supply store and photography community center, first opened its doors in 2015. Nearly a decade later, the shop will debut its first curated group exhibition of local photographers, entitled Sacred Implications.

“Sacred Implications serves as a testament to the enduring allure of analog photography in an increasingly digital age,” a press release reads. “Each artist brings their unique perspective to the theme of ephemerality, exploring the transient nature of existence through the lens of analog photography. From fleeting moments captured in the streets of New York to ethereal landscapes reminiscing on the loss of a sibling, the exhibition promises to captivate viewers with its emotive power and visual depth.”

The BRC team also shares that it’s the first time many of the selected artists have ever shown a physical work, so the show promises to be a special occasion for art lovers.

19 artists were selected out of an open call that attracted over 300 applicants. Artists include Marianna Asimakopoulou, Ryan Bhangdia, Cat Byrnes, SK Choi, Paula Dixon, Gabriel Drechsler, Brett Henrikson, Nicki Ishmael, Nico Kartel, Pichan Kietsrichart, Clarisse Lo, Andrew Loane, Brandon Lavoie, Amelia Ray, Raine Roberts, María Prieto, Nina Tanujaya, Mariely Torres, and Orubòkè.

The exhibition kicks off with an opening celebration on March 7, from 7-9 p.m. The show will remain on display for the rest of the month.

Brooklyn Film Camera hosts classes and workshops year-round, with a specialization in Polaroid photography and all things analog. It also regularly features a rotating display of artists in its gallery space.