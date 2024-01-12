The 2024 Winter Restaurant Week is here, and if you were hoping for a full month, as the week has somehow turned into over the years, you might be disappointed. This year, it’s not quite three weeks long. (Are they just messing with us at this point?)

From January 16 through February 4, several restaurants in the neighborhood will offer either two-course lunches or three-course dinners (or both!), ranging in price from $30 to $60. This year, Saturdays are excluded, but some local spots are offering prix fixe menus on Sundays.

Some restaurants on the list are the same ones that participated in last year’s Summer and Winter Restaurant Weeks, but there are many newcomers, too, making this year’s list a bit more exciting.

Participating Greenpoint restaurants include Kru, Esme, Pierozek, and Sereneco. Participating Williamsburg restaurants include De Mole, Antica Pesa, Pomp and Circumstance, Mable’s Smokehouse, Barano, Brooklyn Winery, Recette, Leuca, Kokomo, Fandi Mata, elNico, Isla & Co., Tonchin, Xolo, Pizzette, Muchmore’s, Le Crocodile, Neeloo, Terasa, and Clinton Hall.

Browse the list below of every place in North Brooklyn offering Restaurant Week deals.

Greenpoint

Kru

Kru (190 N. 14th St.) is participating all three weeks with a $45 dinner, including on Sundays, and a $30 lunch, on Sundays.

The dinner menu includes three courses, starting with a choice of a “bite” of savory fruit or Northern Thai style pork jelly. The second course is the choice of young jackfruit salad, squid salad or duck confit salad. The third course is a choice of red curry-rubbed branzino, roasted coconut milk BBQ Cornish hen, or a Wagyu hamburger steak with green curry.

The lunch menu includes two courses of either a bite or small plate and then a main. Kru is also offering $30 bottles of wine.

Esme

Photo courtesy of Esme’s Instagram

Esme (999 Manhattan Ave.) is participating all three weeks with a $45 dinner on weekdays and Sundays. The menu has not been publicized.

Pierozek

Greenpoint’s Pierozek (592 Manhattan Ave.), known for authentic handmade Polish pierogi, is offering Restaurant Week deals for one week only, January 22 – 28, with $30 lunch and dinner menus on weekdays.

The three-course menu is the same for lunch or dinner and includes a drink. The first choice includes a choice of a croquette, red borscht, or stuffed cabbage. The second course is a choice of pierogi, kielbasa, or hunter’s stew. Dessert is a choice of a raspberry and sweet cheese or blueberry pierogi. The included beverage is either beer or a specialty cocktail.

Sereneco

Sereneco ((113 Franklin St.) is participating for all three weeks with a $45 dinner menu available Monday through Friday.

The three-course menu starts with the choice of veal meatballs, honeynut squash soup, or a Caesar salad. Entree choices include grilled hanger steak, eggplant parmesan, or mushroom risotto. Dessert options are either croissant bread pudding or affogato.

Williamsburg

Antica Pesa

Italian favorite Antica Pesa (115 Berry St.) is offering a Restaurant Week dinner menu for $60 all three weeks, including Sundays.

The three-course menu starts with a choice of antipasto, featuring the popular crudo e buffalo croccante, il nido with mushrooms and egg, or a fennel and citrus salad.

The second course includes a choice of Antica Pesa’s famous spaghetti cacio e pepe, rigatoni all’amatriciana, or baked zucchini.

Antica Pesa calls the third course a “sweet box” with a tasting of tiramisu and cannoli.

Pomp and Circumstance

Pomp and Circumstance (577 Lorimer St.) is participating all three weeks with a $45 dinner menu on weekdays. The menu has not been publicized yet.

elNico

ElNico’s dining room. Photo: Alice Gao

elNico (288 N 8th Street), located on the 11th floor of the Penny Williamsburg, is offering a three course dinner special as part of restaurant week, priced at $60 a person.

Diners can choose between the scallop aguachile, beet salad or eggplant tlayuda for their first course. Second course options include birria tacos, carnitas tacos, or broccolini tacos. Dessert choices include fresas con crema or churros.

Recette

French bistro Recette (103 Havemeyer St.) is participating all three weeks with a $30 weekday lunch and $60 dinners on weekdays and Sundays.

The menus start with a choice of steak tartare, seared foie gras, tuna carpaccio, charred burrata, or kale and fennel salad. Entree choices include pesto burrata pasta, seared salmon, braised duck legs, or steak frites. Dessert options are panna cotta or bread pudding.

Mable’s Smokehouse

BBQ favorites from Mable’s Smokehouse. Photo courtesy of Mable’s Instagram.

Mable’s Smokehouse (44 Berry St.) is participating all three weeks with $30 lunch menus and $45 dinner menus on weekdays and Sundays. The menus have not been publicized yet.

Kokomo

Williamsburg’s Caribbean hotspot Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.) is participating for all three weeks with a $60 three-course dinner menu offered Tuesdays through Fridays.

The menu’s first course includes a choice of vegan vegetable soup, mussels, or stuffed plantains. The second course offers a choice of red peppa jerk chicken, pan-seared cod, or roasted vegetable ravioli. The third course includes a choice of rum raisin bread pudding or sorbet for dessert.

Clinton Hall

Clinton Hall’s double smash burger, on the Restaurant Week menu. Photo: Clinton Hall’s Instagram

Clinton Hall (247 Metropolitan Ave.) is participating all three weeks with $30 lunch and dinner menus on weekdays.

The three-course lunch and dinner menus are the same and start with a choice of chili, nachos, Caesar salad, or waffle fries. The second course is a choice of a double smash burger, a classic burger, Korean fried chicken sandwich, flatbread pizza, or chicken quesadilla. The third course is a choice of raspberry mousse, waffle sundae, or rainbow cake.

Brooklyn Winery

Brooklyn Winery’s dining room. Photo: Brooklyn Winery

Brooklyn Winery (61 Guernsey St.) is participating for all three weeks with a $60 three-course dinner menu on weekdays.

The first course is a choice of crab bisque, cacio e pepe arancini, or roasted baby beets with goat cheese. The second course offers a choice of butternut squash cannelloni, pan-roasted porgy, or short ribs. The third course is a choice of butterscotch budino or ice cream.

Leuca

An Italian spread at Leuca. Photo courtesy of Leuca’s Instagram.

Inside the William Vale, Leuca (111 N. 12th St.) is offering a Restaurant Week dinner menu for $60 all three weeks Monday through Saturday, and a $30 lunch menu on Monday through Saturday.

Leuca’s three-course dinner menu includes a choice of a citrus salad, octopus arancini, or Leuca’s famous sheep’s milk ricotta. The second course is a choice of squash risotto, wood-roasted branzino, or mushroom cavatelli. The third course includes a choice of Sicilian pistachio cake, limoncello tiramisu, or the gelato and sorbet of the day.

The two-course lunch menu starts with a choice of sheep’s milk ricotta, shaved fennel salad, or fire-roasted cabbage. The second-course choices include casarecce all norma, black shells with calamari, or a chicken Milanese.

Fandi Mata

Lively Mediterranean spot Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.) is participating for all three weeks with a $45 dinner menu on weekdays and Sundays.

The three-course menu starts off with a choice of beet salad, root vegetable soup, or salmon rillete. The second course offers a choice of seared salmon and lentil, short rib pappardelle, ricotta gnocchi, cauliflower, or pizza. The third course is a choice of panna cotta, tiramisu, or sorbet. Fandi Mata is also offering $30 bottles of wine.

Isla & Co.

The interior of Isla & Co. Photo: Alexandro Loayza

Australian spot Isla & Co. (107 N. 12th St.) is participating during the first two weeks (January 16 – January 28). The restaurant is offering $45 lunches and $45 dinners, but the menus have not yet been publicized.

Tonchin

A spread at Tonchin. Photo: AshleyRandall

Tonchin (109 N. 3rd St.) is another restaurant that is new on our list. The modern Japanese resultant is offering $45 dinner menus Monday through Sunday for all three weeks of Restaurant Week. The menus have not yet been publicized.

Xolo

Xolo’s fried goat cheese, part of the Restaurant Week menu.

Xolo (29 Dunham Pl.) is offering an affordable $30 dinner menu Tuesday through Sunday and $30 weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday for all three weeks.

The dinner and brunch menus are identical and start with a choice of fried goat cheese, gringa al pastor, or some with mole sauce. The second course includes a choice of enchiladas, fish tacos, or vegetarian chile relleno. For dessert, choose either churros or cajeta flan.

Pizzette

Williamsburg’s cozy Pizzette (191 Graham Ave.) is participating for all three weeks with $45 dinners on weekdays and Sundays, and $30 Sunday brunch.

The Restaurant Week menu has not yet been publicized, but diners can most likely expect a lot of pizza options on the menus. Pizzette also has a small selection of raw bar items, antipasto selections, salads, and homemade pasta.

De Mole

Williamsburg’s De Mole (2 Hope St.) is participating all three weeks with $60 dinners and $45 lunches. The menus have not yet been publicized, but diners can expect Mexican specialties like enchiladas and tacos.

Barano

Italian spot Barano (26 Broadway) is participating all three weeks with $45 dinners on weekdays and Sundays, and $30 lunch on Sundays. The menus have not been publicized yet.

Muchmore’s

Muchmore’s Firehouse Jambalaya, on the Restaurant Week menu. Photo: Muchmore’s

Last October, Muchmore’s Gastropub and Wine Bar (2 Havemeyer St.), previously known as Muchmore’s, reopened in Williamsburg with an expanded menu, featuring New American and New Orleans cuisine.

Muchmore’s is a newcomer to the list and is participating in Restaurant Week for all 3 weeks with $45 dinners and $30 brunch on Sundays.

The three-course dinner menu starts with a choice of a dip flight, meatballs, prosciutto pops, a sausage board, shishito peppers, or beet salad. Entree choices include Muchmore’s jambalaya, a burger, strip steak, roasted chicken, steamed mussels, or lamb chops. Dessert is a choice of creme brûlée or beignet bites.

The two-course brunch menu offers a choice of a breakfast burger, strip steak, the jambalaya with poached eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, a steak sandwich, or French toast.

Le Crocodile

Le Crocodile in Williamsburg.

Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.) is offering a decadent $45 lunch menu on weekdays for all three weeks of Restaurant Week.

The first course is a choice of celery root remoulade with winter truffle, chicken liver paté with gelée de cassis or pumpkin soup with savory granola. The second course includes a choice of sage and pork sausage with cabbage and sauce alsace, a quarter chicken with herb jus and fries, or trout almondine with celery root and preserved lemon. Dessert is a choice of la grande profiterole or a white burgundy-poached pear with ginger sorbet.

Neeloo

Neeloo’s grilled octopus, on the Restaurant Week menu. Photo: Onbrand Productions

Newcomer Neeloo (284 Grand St.) is offering a $45 dinner menu on weekdays and Sundays and a $30 brunch menu on Sundays for all three weeks.

The 3-course dinner menu starts with a choice of pommes dauphine, Wellfleet oysters, fluke crudo, mussels, Littleneck clams, golden beet and persimmons, endive salad, grilled octopus, or eggplant and market squash. The second course offers either ricotta gnudi, American wagyu sirloin, or wild striped bass. Dessert is a choice of baked Alaska, white chocolate mousse, or strawberry and basil sorbet.

The two-course brunch menu starts with a choice of a French omelet, truffled soft scrambled eggs, grilled ratatouille toast, or a buckwheat crepe, followed by a choice of a lemon curd crepe, a hazelnut chocolate spread crepe, or stuffed French toast.

Terasa

Terasa’s branzino, on the Restaurant week menu. Photo: Teresa’s Instagram

Terasa (145 Bedford Ave.) is participating for all three weeks with a $45 dinner menu on weekdays and Sundays, and a $30 lunch menu on weekdays and Sundays.

The three-course dinner menu starts with a choice of sopska salad, Terasa’s winter salad, roasted beets, creamy tomato soup, or corn veloute soup. The second course is a choice of salmon, octopus, branzino, cevapi sausages, lamb shank, strip steak, portobello fettuccine, or stuffed eggplant. The third course is a choice of a chocolate soufflé, an elderberry and raspberry tart, tiramisu, crepes, or walnut baklava.

The two-course lunch menu starts with a choice of sopska salad, Teresa’s winter salad, spinach and cheese pie, or white anchovies on toast. The second course is a choice of a breakfast platter, cevapi sausages, lamb tacos, avocado toast, salmon toast, a burger, or a vegan cheeseburger.