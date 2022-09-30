Greenpoint certainly has no shortage of pierogi, but an upcoming competition might take them for all they got.
Pierozek (592 Manhattan Avenue), a local restaurant that specializes in the iconic Polish treat, will celebrate National Pierogi Day with its second annual pierogi eating contest, taking place on October 8 at 6 p.m.
Last year’s winner was competitive eater and YouTuber, Joel Hansen, whose website refers to him as Canada’s #1 competitive eater. He currently holds the Guinness World Record for Most Ice Cream Eaten in 30 Seconds. At Pierozek’s inaugural competition, he ate 88 pierogi in 5 minutes.
The Instagram post also touts an appearance from Mr. Pierogi. A quick Google search leads me to a long-running mascot from Whiting, Indiana’s Pierogi Fest® (“the iconic emcee,” according to his Facebook). However, considering he announced his retirement over the summer (and did not announce a successor), the Mr. Pierogi of Whiting, Indiana seems unlikely. Is there a Mr. Pierogi of Greenpoint? Email editor@greenpointers.com to let me know!
The first-place winner gets a $500 cash prize. There is a $20 entry fee. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter the contest.
