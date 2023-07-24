Summer Restaurant Week is here, and it’s a month long. From July 24 to August 20, North Brooklyn locals can enjoy two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at $30. Participating on weekends is optional, but many local spots are offering prix fixe menus on Sundays.

Several restaurants on the list are the same ones that participated in Winter Restaurant Week, but there are newcomers, too. Participating Greenpoint restaurants include MáLà Project, Kru, and Esme. Participating Williamsburg restaurants include De Mole, Antica Pesa, Pomp and Circumstance, Mable’s Smokehouse, Barano, Brooklyn Winery, Recette, Leuca, Kokomo, Elite, Teresa, Fandi Mata, and Clinton Hall.

Browse the list below of every place in North Brooklyn offering Restaurant Week deals.

MáLà Project

A variety of Sichuan specialities, including dry pot, at MáLà Project. Photo: Guang Xu

Newcomer MáLà Project (603 Manhattan Ave.) is participating all four weeks with $45 dinner, and a $30 lunch, both including on Sundays.

The three-course dinner menu includes the choice of a small plate like dumplings, an entree like Xiāng Xī Fried Rice, and a dessert like a coconut milk pudding.

The two-course lunch menu includes the choice of a small plate, either vegetable or beef dumplings, and an entree, either pork belly buns or Chinese fried chicken.

Kru

New addition to the Michelin Guide, Kru (190 N. 14th St.), is participating all four weeks with a $45 dinner on weekdays and Sundays, and a $30 lunch on weekdays and Sundays.

The dinner menu includes three courses, starting with a “ bite” (a crab curry deviled egg or a crispy pork salad wrap.) The second course is the choice of young jackfruit salad, cold noodles, or steak tartare. The third course is a choice of curried rice in branzino, roasted golae with half Cornish hen or cauliflower, or a Wagyu hamburger steak.

The lunch menu includes two courses of either a bite or small plate and then a main. Both menus include a side dish of cucumber salad and an ice cream dessert complimentary.

Esme

Photo Courtesy of Esme’s Instagram

Local favorite Esme (999 Manhattan Ave.) is participating all four weeks with $45 dinner, including on Sundays.

The three-course dinner includes the choice of shrimp ceviche or pork belly, followed by the choice of market fish, lemon basil game hen, or eggplant. Dessert choices include the choice of s’mores or hot peach summer.

Esme is offering the option to add oysters, burrata, or pasta for an additional fee. There is also the option to add a 2-glass wine pairing for $32.

De Mole

De Mole’s taquitos, on the Restaurant Week menu. Photo: De Mole’s Instagram

De Mole (2 Hope St.) is participating all four weeks with a $60 dinner, including on Sundays, and $30 lunch.

The three-course dinner menu includes the choice of cochinita pibil tacos, “el charro negro” ceviche, camarones la la diablo tostada, or duck confit taquitos, followed by the choice of short rib enchiladas, seafood fajitas, pollo con mole poblano, or a vegan dish with seitan. Dessert is a choice of a hazelnut chocolate bomb or churros.

The three-course lunch menu starts with the choice of taquitos al pastor, queso funded, or ceviche Veracruz, followed by the choice of chicken enchiladas, steak or shrimp fajitas, or salmon.

Antica Pesa

Antica Pesa’s crudo e buffalo croccante, on the Restaurant Week menu. Photo: Antica Peso’s Instagram

Italian favorite Antica Pesa (115 Berry St.) is offering a Restaurant Week dinner menu for $60 all four weeks, including Sundays.

The three-course menu starts with a choice of antipasto, featuring the popular crudo e buffalo croccante, the fave and pecorino nest, or an endive salad with goat cheese.

The second course includes a choice of Antica Pesa’s famous spaghetti cacio e pepe, rigatoni all’amatriciana, or melanzana all brace.

Antica Pesa calls the third course a “sweet box” with a tasting of traditional Italian desserts: tiramisu and cannoli.

Kokomo

The interior of Kokomo. Photo: Kokomo’s Instagram

Williamsburg’s Caribbean hotspot Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.) is participating for all four weeks with a $60 three-course dinner menu offered Tuesdays through Fridays.

The menu’s first course includes a choice of coconut curry mussels, stuffed sweet plantains, or rasta balls. The second course offers a choice of red peppa jerk chicken, lentil meatballs in a coconut curry sauce, Koko’s island pasta, or salmon.

The third course includes a choice of bread pudding or ice cream and cheesecake for dessert. Plus, Kokomo is offering $15 cocktail specials featuring a coconut martini and a berry gimlet.

Pomp and Circumstance

Warm tomato salad at Pomp and Circumstance. Photo: Pomp and Circumstance’s Instagram

Pomp and Circumstance (577 Lorimer St.) is participating all four weeks with a $45 dinner menu on weekdays. The menu has not been publicized yet.

Mable’s Smokehouse

BBQ favorites from Mable’s. Photo: Mable’s Instagram

Mable’s Smokehouse (44 Berry St.) is participating all four weeks with a $45 dinner, including on Sundays, and a $30 lunch on weekdays. The menus have not been publicized yet.

Barano

Italian restaurant Barano (26 Broadway) is participating all four weeks with a $45 dinner, including on Sundays, and a $30 lunch, including on Sundays. The menus have not been publicized yet.

Brooklyn Winery

Brooklyn Winery (61 Guernsey St.), which recently relocated with a new and improved space, is participating for all four weeks with a $60 three-course dinner menu on weekdays.

The first course is a choice of St. Andre and goat’s milk ricotta, black pepper coppa and short rib rilette, or cherry bomb radishes. The second course offers a choice of salmon, pork roulade, or eggplant parmesan. The third course is a choice of panna cotta or ice cream.

Recette

Burrata and tomato salad from Recette. Photo: Recette’s Instagram

French bistro Recette (103 Havemeyer St.) is participating all four weeks with $30 weekday lunch and $60 weekday dinner. The menus have not been publicized yet.

Leuca

A spread from Leuca. Photo: Leuca’s Instagram

Inside the William Vale, Leuca (111 N. 12th St.) is offering a Restaurant Week dinner menu for $60 all four weeks, including Sundays, and a $30 lunch menu on weekdays.

Leuca’s three-course dinner menu includes a choice of tomato and watermelon salad, octopus arancini, or sea bass crudo. The second course is a choice of summer vegetable risotto, wood-roasted branzino, or orecchiette with fennel sausage. The third course includes a choice of Sicilian pistachio cake, limoncello tiramisu, or the gelato and sorbet of the day.

The two-course lunch menu starts off with a choice of tomato and watermelon salad, octopus arancini, or misticanza salad. The second course choices include bucatini with laminate kale, black shells with calamari, or a chicken cutlet sandwich.

Elite

Cocktails at Elite. Photo: Elite’s Instagram

Elite (128 Metropolitan Ave.), with a Latin-American inspired menu and rooftop, is participating all four weeks with a $45 dinner menu on weekdays and Sundays, plus a $30 Sunday brunch menu. The menus have not been publicized yet.

Terasa

Cheesecake at Terasa, part of the Restaurant Week menu. Photo: Terasa’s Instagram

Terasa (145 Bedford Ave.) is participating for all four weeks with a $45 dinner menu on weekdays and Sundays, a $45 weekday lunch menu, and a $30 Sunday brunch menu.

The three-course dinner menu starts with a choice of sopska salad, watermelon salad, Terasa summer salad, beets, or corn veloute soup. The second course is a choice of salmon, octopus, cevapi sausages, lamb shank, lamb tacos, or stuffed eggplant. The third course is a choice of midnight torte, ricotta cheesecake, tiramisu, crepes, or walnut baklava.

The three-course lunch menu starts with a choice of sopska salad, watermelon salad, Terasa summer salad, or corn veloute soup. The second course is a choice of salmon, cevapi sausages, a burger, a souvlaki plate, or stuffed eggplant. The third course is a choice of ricotta cheesecake, tiramisu, or walnut baklava.

The 2-course brunch menu starts with a choice of sopska salad, watermelon salad, spinach and cheese pie, or white anchovies on toast. The second course is a choice of a breakfast platter, cevapi, lamb tacos, avocado toast, salmon toast, a burger, or a vegan cheeseburger.

Fandi Mata

Fandi Mata’s Grass is Greener cocktail. Photo: Andrea Grujic

Lively Mediterranean spot Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.) is participating for all four weeks with a $45 dinner menu on weekdays and Sundays.

The three-course menu starts off with a choice of the Fandi green salad, a burrata salad, croquetas, or meatballs.

The second course offers a choice of cauliflower steak with quinoa, mussels with fries, pasta, or a burger. You could also choose a pizza for the second course. Pizza options include vegetarian, Bufalina, tartufo, orchorizo.

The third course is a choice of strawberry mousse, dark chocolate mousse, or gelato. Fandi Mata is also offering $30 bottles of wine.

Clinton Hall

Clinton Hall’s warm glazed doughnuts, on the Restaurant Week menu. Photo: Clinton Hall’s Instagram

Clinton Hall (247 Metropolitan Ave.) is participating all four weeks with $30 lunch and $30 dinner, including Sundays.

The three-course lunch and dinner menus are the same and start with a choice of corn, nachos, crispy Brussels sprouts, or chicken wings. The second course is a choice of a fondue burger, Korean fried chicken, or doughnut grilled cheese. The third course is warm glazed doughnuts.