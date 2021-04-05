On the heels of a devastating year for the hospitality and restaurant industries, Italian and Middle Eastern mash-up restaurant Pomp and Circumstance (577 Lorimer Street) is now facing another impending roadblock, this time at the hands of the MTA.

Upon receiving news that the MTA plans to build a new subway entrance in front of the restaurant which will inhibit outdoor dining, Pomp and Circumstance is working to raise awareness of the unsurvivable project and call on community members to voice their opposition in solidarity.

Despite the MTA having been in talks to install accessible elevators for the Lorimer-Metropolitan station since the early winter, the news of the new subway entrance and forthcoming construction was only revealed to owner Melissa Morales last Tuesday during a meeting set up with help from assembly member Emily Gallagher’s office. The MTA also announced that the two-year project is set to begin on May 1, right in conjunction with outdoor dining season, which has been crucial for many restaurants’ survival.

“A 15-by-30-foot hole will be in the sidewalk for two years, so we’re going to completely lose any chance of what’s gotten us through this past year as far as revenue streams,” Morales explained. “The basic issue is the timing of it all right now and taking into account the businesses above ground that need to recoup.”

Though a general sentiment suggests helplessness in the face of MTA projects, Morales still urges community members and local legislators to remain aware of the issue and how it impacts struggling businesses.

“I’ve reached out to every congressperson and the city council, every single person I could possibly think of, all the community board members — most of the people I’ve spoken to say there’s nothing you can really do, the MTA does what they want to do,” Morales said.

Instead, Morales is hoping to at least sway the MTA to delay the project for a few months, giving Pomp and Circumstance an opportunity to recover some of the money lost during months of shutdowns and limited dining capacities.

“Everyone seems to throw their hands up at the thought of stopping it, so we’ve kind of all accepted that aspect of it. So we just have to hope to at least give ourselves a few months,” Morales admitted.

The project also includes similar construction across the street in front of Zona Rosa. Supporters of both restaurants can join this week’s virtual Transportation Committee Community Board No. 1 meeting on Tuesday, April 6, at 6:30 PM to voice their thoughts and urge committee chair Eric Bruzaitis to aid in pushing back against the MTA’s May 1 start date.

Transportation Committee Meeting Date: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Time: 6:30 PM Meeting link: HERE Meeting number / Access code: 129 106 1469 Meeting Password: bqYdCwar866 Audio conference: United States Toll New York+1-646-992-2010 Board Meeting notices can be found HERE

“Our whole survival has been based on the community; we only opened in June of 2019, so we’re a fairly new restaurant,” Morales said. “During the pandemic we provided food to the Greenpoint Hunger Program for 12 weeks; we have a donation set up in our restaurant for people to help out and sponsor meals. We’ve had tremendous feedback and we’ve built a regular clientele that has really supported us and this is just going to put us out of business.”