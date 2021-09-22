A longtime vacant space is empty no longer — Sereneco officially opens on the ground floor of Greenpoint’s historic Pencil Factory building on Thursday, September 23.

After a few weeks of window service, the neighborhood restaurant is opening for breakfast, lunch and dinner, spearheaded by Executive Chef Dennis Hong (Lincoln Ristorante, Le Bernardin, Fenwick Hospitality Group), Sereneco offers seasonal American fare with some Italian influences.

Sereneco offers lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, plus composed sandwiches, salads, pastries, and sides from a charming takeout window. Ingredients are locally sourced, from spots like Paisano’s Butcher Shop, Happy Valley Meats, Greenpoint Fish & Lobster, Brooklyn Grange and R.L. Irwin Mushroom Co. Pastries come from The Hungry Gnome and Dank Bakery, and an espresso bar features a custom blend for drip and cold brew by Bushwick’s Spectrum Coffee. Kombucha from Greenpoint neighbor, Mombucha, is also served.

Dinner menu highlights include Grilled Prawns (salsa verde, chorizo oil, lemon, focaccia), Polenta Fresca (fresh local corn, smoked mozzarella, thyme), and Ratatouille (squash, tomato, eggplant, basil, marinara). Sereneco’s bar program will feature balanced and elegant cocktails, local draft beer, and organic wines, primarily biodynamic and from small producers.

Grilled Prawns at Sereneco Credit: Briana Balducci

Located on the ground floor of Greenpoint’s historic Pencil Factory building, Sereneco pays homage to the building’s original structure––the design team preserved the raw brick, beams, concrete floors, and other historic touches.

v

Reservations are available via Resy.