Restaurant Week kicks off on January 17. The event, which is no longer one week, but closer to one month, offers lunch and dinner deals at some of North Brooklyn’s best restaurants. Two popular Greenpoint spots are participating this year, while twelve Williamsburg restaurants are offering deals.

Some restaurants are participating for only part of Restaurant Week, but the majority are offering the menu for the full four weeks. Some restaurants are offering deals during the week only, but many include brunch or dinner on Sundays.

Most of the Restaurant Week lunch menus are $30, while the dinner menus are $45, but some restaurants are offering more expensive (and extravagant) options.

Browse the list below of every place in North Brooklyn offering Restaurant Week deals.

Esme

Greenpoint’s seasonal spot, Esme (999 Manhattan Ave.), is participating in Restaurant Week with a prix fixe dinner menu available for all four weeks, including dinner on Sundays.

Esme wrote on Instagram that the menu was “constructed by Chef Ron Chodkowski especially for you — with a lot of love.”

The menu’s first course includes a choice of grilled octopus with eggplant or steak tartare. There is also the option to order a half dozen Beau-Soleil oysters for the table for an additional $21.

The second course includes a choice of pan-seared market fish with squid and mussels, braised Wagyu beef cheek with parsnip, or wild mushroom risotto. You can add a side of crispy Brussels spouts for an additional $14.

The third course includes a choice of chocolate tarte or apple tarte tatin for dessert. Plus, the decadent dinner menu has the option of a two-glass wine pairing for $32.

One thing to note is that the whole table needs to order the Restaurant Week menu. Reservations can be made for Restaurant Week dinner at Esme on Resy.

Pierozek

Greenpoint’s Pierozek (592 Manhattan Ave.), known for authentic handmade Polish pierogi, is offering Restaurant Week deals for one week only, January 23 – 29.

Pierozek’s Restaurant Week menu will be $30 for both lunch and dinner. The menu starts with a choice of croquette with borscht or borscht with uszka.

The second course is a choice of any pierogi or a kielbasa dish on Pierozek’s menu.

The third course includes a choice of sweet cheese crepes, raspberry and sweet cheese pierogi, or blueberry pierogi. The $30 meal also includes the choice of a beer or cocktail.

Pierozek only accepts reservations for parties of ten or more.

Antica Pesa

Italian favorite Antica Pesa (115 Berry St.) is offering a Restaurant Week dinner menu for the entire period, every Sunday through Friday until February 12.

Antica Pesa’s menu is more than most at $60 per person. The three-course menu starts with a choice of antipasto, featuring the popular crudo e buffalo croccante, the vitello tonnato and nido, which is a dough nest of pecorino, fava beans, poached egg, and truffles.

The second course includes a choice of a pasta or secondo. The pasta choices include risotto al tartufo with black winter truffles and rigatoni all’amatriciana. The secondo choice is a branzino with chickpea puree and legume salad.

Antica Pesa calls the third course a “sweet box” with a tasting of traditional Italian desserts: tiramisu and cannoli.

Reservations for dinner at Antica Pesa during Restaurant Week can be made on Resy.

Kokomo

Williamsburg’s Caribbean hotspot Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.) is participating for all four weeks with a $60 three-course dinner menu offered Tuesdays through Fridays.

The menu’s first course includes a choice of coconut curry mussels, roasted stuffed sweet plantains, or pumpkin soup.

The second course offers a choice of red peppa jerk chicken, lentil meatballs in a coconut curry sauce, Koko’s island pasta, or salmon.

The third course includes a choice of bread pudding or sorbet for dessert.

Reservations can be made on Resy.

Fandi Mata

Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.), a lively Mediterranean spot filled with greenery, is participating for all four weeks with a $60 weekday dinner and a $60 Sunday dinner.

The three course menu starts off with a choice of spice crusted tuna, the Fandi salad with haricot vert and quail egg, or a burrata and heirloom tomato salad.

The second course offers a choice of a grass-fed rib eye with spinach and veggie chips, branzino en papillote, lamb tagine, or truffle and wild mushroom gnocchi. You could also choose a pizza for the second course. Pizza options include vegetarian, Bufalina, tartufo, soppressata, chorizo, or prosciutto.

The third course is a chef’s selection of dessert. Fandi Mata is also offering $30 bottles of wine.

Reservations can be made on Fandi Mata’s website.

Recette

French bistro Recette (103 Havemeyer St.) is participating all four weeks with $45 weekday lunch, $45 Sunday brunch, $60 weekday dinner and $60 Sunday dinner.

The three-course dinner menu starts off with a choice of either the soup of the day, Caesar salad, or escargot.

The second course offers a choice of seared arctic char with spinach, braised duck legs with chanterelle creme and mashed potatoes, or seared tuna with bok choi.

The third course is either panna cotta or apple tart.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Leuca

Italian restaurant Leuca (111 N. 12th St.) is participating for all four weeks with $30 lunch menus and $60 dinner menus.

The lunch menu is three courses and offered Monday through Saturday. It starts off with a choice of shaved fennel salad with apple and pecorino dressing, Leuca’s popular sheep’s milk ricotta with hot honey and garlic, or octopus arancini.

The lunch menu’s second-course choices include Casarecce alla Norma, scampi ravioli, or a roasted chicken sandwich. The third course is a choice of sorbet, gelato, or Sicilian pistachio cake.

Leuca’s dinner menu is also three courses and is offered Monday through Saturday. The first course includes a choice of Leuca’s popular sheep’s milk ricotta with hot honey and garlic, smoked beets with citrus and goat yogurt, or duck liver crostini.

The second course is a choice of wild mushroom risotto, wood-roasted branzino, or orecchiette with short rib ragu. The third course includes a choice of Sicilian pistachio cake, chocolate budino, or gelato and sorbet of the day.

Reservations can be made on Leuca’s website.

De Mole

De Mole (2 Hope St.) is participating for all four weeks with a $30 lunch menu and $60 dinner menu.

De Mole’s two course lunch menu starts with a choice of ceviche veracruz with mahi-mahi, taquitos de carnitas, or queso fundido. The second course is a choice of pollo con mole poblano, salmon with rice and esquites, or fajitas with steak or shrimp.

De Mole’s three-course dinner menu starts with a choice of queso asado salad, a shrimp empanada, red snapper ceviche, or a short rib quesadilla.

The second course includes a choice of vegan mole coloradito with black palms and mushrooms, costilla en mole poblano with braised short rib, arrachera with grilled skirt steak and chimichurri, huachinango a la Veracruz with red snapper and tomato stew, or shrimp enchiladas.

The third course is a choice of chocolate croquettes with a salted caramel sauce, baked chilango with salted caramel ice cream, or churros with chocolate sauce.

Reservations can be made on De Mole’s website.

The Butcher’s Daughter

The Butcher’s Daughter (271 Metropolitan Ave.) is offering deals for all four weeks of Restaurant Week with $30 lunch menus and $45 dinner menus.

The lunch menu allows diners to choose two courses out of the three offered. So you could have an appetizer and an entree or an entree and a dessert. The prix fixe lunch also includes one cup of Partners drip coffee or tea from Rare Tea Company.

The first course includes a choice of daily soup, spicy kale caesar salad, or roasted Brussels sprouts. The second course is a choice of the healing harvest bowl, an egg sandwich on a croissant, vegan mac and cheese, or a veggie burger. The third course is a choice of Dutch apple pie or a cookie plate.

The dinner menu is three courses and also includes one cup of Partners drip coffee or tea from Rare Tea Company.

The first course includes a choice of daily soup, Little Gem salad, or roasted beet hummus. The second course is a choice of potato gnocchi, cauliflower-crusted pizza, or fable mushroom pot pie. The third course is a choice of Dutch apple pie or a cookie plate.

Reservations can be made on Resy.

Mable’s Smokehouse

BBQ mainstay Mable’s Smokehouse (44 Berry St.) is participating in Restaurant Week for all four weeks and offering a unique deal. After 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and Sundays, diners can choose two menu items for $30 and choose three items for $45.

In the appetizer category, choices include Frito pie, queso dip, and Manny’s brisket taco.

The second course section, which Mable’s calls “Platters” includes a choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, kielbasa, brisket, and ribs. With all of the platters, diners can choose two sides. Side choices include mac and cheese, collard greens, potato salad, borracho beans, candied yams, green salad, baked beans, and cornbread.

For dessert, diners can choose either key lime pie or peanut butter pie.

Mable’s is also offering the option to pair a Brooklyn Brewery draft with a meal for $6.

Reservations for Mable’s can be made on Resy.

Pizzette

Williamsburg’s cozy Pizzette (191 Graham Ave.) is participating for all four weeks with $45 weekday dinners, $30 Sunday brunch, and $30 Sunday dinner. Note that the restaurant is closed on Wednesdays.

The Restaurant Week menu has not yet been publicized, but diners can most likely expect a lot of pizza options on the menus. Pizzette also has a small selection of raw bar items, antipasto selections, salads, and homemade pastas.

Reservations can be made via the website on Tock.

Hole in the Wall

Williamsburg’s Hole in the Wall (292 Bedford Ave.) is participating for all four weeks with $30 weekday lunch, $30 Sunday brunch, $45 weekday dinner, and $45 Sunday dinner.

The Restaurant Week menus have not been publicized yet for the Australian cafe, but diners can expect seasonal and vegan favorites like avocado toast with truffle feta, chili scrambled eggs with tomato kimchi salsa, and Hole in the Wall’s Impossibly Good Burger.

Reservations can be made on Resy.

Palomas BK

Mexican spot Palomas BK (1 Knickerbocker Ave.) is participating for all four weeks with $45 weekday dinner and $45 Sunday dinner.

The menus have not yet been publicized, but diners can expect Palomas’ Mexican favorites like ceviche, aguachile, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and carne asada.

Reservations can be made on the website or OpenTable.

Bushwick Grind

Bushwick Grind (63 Whipple St.) is a coffeeshop and cafe participating in Restaurant Week for all four weeks with $30 weekday lunch and $30 Sunday brunch.

The restaurant has not publicized a Restaurant Week menu, but diners can probably expect all day breakfast items or a variety of lunch sandwiches like a tuna melt, salmon burger, and a jerk chicken panini.

Reservations are not available.