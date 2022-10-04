Tonchin Brooklyn (109 N. 3rd St.), a Japanese restaurant that opened this summer in Williamsburg, is hosting a one-day pop-up with Cabi, a women-owned small business that sells Japanese sauces.

The Tonchin x Cabi event will take place at Tonchin Brooklyn from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. The menu will feature a selection of four seasonal spring rolls, paired with Cabi condiments and natural wines from Tonchin.

Spring rolls, Cabi sauces, and natural wine at Tonchin. Photo: Tonchin Brooklyn

Although the pop-up with Cabi is Tonchin’s first collaborative event, the restaurant is no stranger to pop-ups. Tonchin’s Brooklyn location originated as a pop-up in Bushwick in May of 2020, and is now serving North Brooklyn in its permanent location in Williamsburg.

“We’re so excited to show our guests the magic of Cabi and natural wine,” Tonchin Brooklyn’s General Manager, Dylan Capello, told Greenpointers.

Brooklyn-based co-founder of Cabi, Eri Miyagi, “has been a very dear friend of Tonchin for many years,” according to Capello. “When she announced she was launching her own Japanese home cooking condiment, it was a no brainer that we wanted to collaborate.”

Capello continued by saying, “Our philosophy at Tonchin has always included making excellent Japanese food accessible, and Cabi’s mission to make Japanese home cooking more approachable and accessible is practically a match made in heaven.”

Cabi recently launched three “easy-to-use” condiment flavors that include Sweet Yuzu Vinegar, Unami Dashi Soy Sauce, and Sansho Peppercorn Miso. The Cabi website reads, “Cabi has been carefully developed with a sense of ease and versatility in mind” and that the products are “made with love in Japan.”

A spring roll at Tonchin. Photo: Tonchin Brooklyn

Cabi has already made it into the hearts of Greenpoint locals. Greenpoint’s very own party goods store, Big Night, wrote on Instagram that it is “the very first shop to carry this women-owned line of pantry essentials.” So, if you can’t make the pop-up on October 6, you can always swing by Big Night to pick up the Cabi sauces.

Table reservations for the Tonchin x Cabi event are fully booked on Resy, but you can still register for standing tables here.