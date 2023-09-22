Neeloo (284 Grand St.) opened last week in Williamsburg offering an assortment of New American cuisine with a Mediterranean twist inspired by the flavors of the South of France.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Neeloo’s Sous Chef and Gramercy Tavern alum, Sean Moser, has shared his recipe for grilled octopus.

See the recipe for Chef Sean Moser’s Grilled Octopus below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Spanish Octopus

Ingredients for ginger/star anise broth:

1 gallon of water

1/4 cup of salt

2 1/2 teaspoons of black peppercorns

2 teaspoons of coriander seed

2 star anise

6 carrots

4 onions

2 heads of fennel

10 cloves of garlic

2 knobs of ginger

Peels and juice of 2 oranges

2 bay leaves

1 cup of white wine

1 cup of white vinegar

Ingredients for octopus marinade:

v

1 3/4 cups of extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch parsley

1 1/4 cups of balsamic

3/5 cup of Tamari

5 tablespoons of lemon juice

5 tablespoons of garlic

Ingredients for almond purée:

2 cups of almonds

4 cups of almond milk

Small bundle of thyme

Small bundle of rosemary

4 cloves of garlic

Salt to taste

2-3 tablespoons champagne vinegar

2-3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

For serving:

Confit tomatoes

Chicory

Balsamic vinegar

Sliced almonds

Directions