Neeloo (284 Grand St.) is opening in Williamsburg this Wednesday. The newcomer will offer an assortment of rotating New American cuisine with a Mediterranean twist inspired by the flavors of the South of France, where owner Christophe Moser grew up.

Neeloo is a family-owned-and-run business and the first restaurant from Moser and his partner Claudio Angelli. Moser brings over 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in both Florida and New York, including Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Per Se.

From left: Sean Moser, Christophe Moser, and Kevin Rojas. Photo: Onbrand Productions

Neeloo was named after the Moser family’s two pet Morkie dogs, Neo and Leeloo, who are sweetly highlighted on the restaurant’s website as “partners.”

The team at Neeloo said that Williamsburg was always the first choice of location for the restaurant. “As far as choosing Williamsburg as our location, it is the first New York neighborhood my wife and I moved to from Florida back in 2019,” Moser told Greenpointers.

Moser and his wife said they have “cherished memories” of the North Brooklyn neighborhood. “It is definitely one of my favourite areas in Brooklyn and was always on the top of our list for a restaurant space because I consider Williamsburg to be one of the best dining destinations in New York City.”

v

Marinated eggplant at Neeloo. Photo: Onbrand Productions

Neeloo’s kitchen is helmed by Chef de Cuisine Kevin Rojas who was previously at Brooklyn’s Olmsted. Christophe Moser’s son, Sean Moser, will be Neeloo’s Sous Chef. Sean worked with Rojas at Olmstead and was most recently in the kitchen at Manhattan’s Gramercy Tavern.

Neeloo’s menu will rotate seasonally with dishes that are meant to be shared. Highlights include the zerbinati melon with lardo and mint, golden beet and peach salad with goat cheese robiola, hearth broiled oysters with camembert, and marinated eggplant and squash with miso and labne.

Zerbinati melon at Neeloo. Photo: Onbrand Productions

The menu also includes a few heartier options like an American Wagyu sirloin with foie gras, pork collar au poivre with peppers, and halibut with summer beans and Swiss chard. Dessert selections include baked alaska with mascarpone ice cream, white chocolate mousse, and strawberry basil sorbet.

Neeloo’s wine program showcases European producers from coastal regions like the Loire Valley and Provence, Santorini, Mallorca, Dalmatia, and Sicily. Neeloo has selected wines that have undergone as little intervention as possible, and their proximity to the sea allows them to retain greater freshness and salinity, which Neeloo believes will pair well with the Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Broiled oysters with white wine at Neeloo. Photo: Onbrand Productions

Neeloo was designed by Marlena Todd of Marlena Design Atelier, who kept original black-and-white tiled flooring and exposed brick and added pops of turquoise throughout with subtle accents of lush greenery. There is a vine-covered outdoor courtyard for warmer months that can hold 24 guests, while the restaurant’s interior seats 70.

Moser and his team have truly embraced the family-owned and operated mindset. A few months after opening, the family roles will grow due to the additions of Moser’s wife, Gaëlle, and daughter, Isabella, who will both join the front-of-house team at Neeloo.

Neeloo will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are accepted for the first seating between 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and from 6:15 p.m. onwards, guests will be seated on a first come, first served basis.