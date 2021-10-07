One of North Brooklyn’s most unique new restaurants just added another element: A mezcal bar.

Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.) has further elevated its dining experience by unveiling its very own Mezcaleria Bar.

Tucked away on the mezzanine floor of the stunningly-converted industrial space, the new second floor Mezcaleria Bar is blazing into the Brooklyn drinks scene by offering one of the largest portfolios of mezcal (an agave-based spirit from Mexico) in all of New York City.

Fandi Mata’s mezcal collection is curated by Partner and Beverage Director, Milos Zica, formerly of the famous Manhattan cocktail bar Employees Only.

The Mezcaleria Bar currently offers 35 different varieties of mezcal to sip, plus an exclusive partnership with the Milagrito brand, meaning you can only taste some of their mezcals in this spot.

Guests can pair Mediterranean-inspired dishes from Fandi Mata’s main restaurant menu with mezcal-based cocktails including Solé: Milagrito Abogado, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Silence Tea Vermouth, Velvet Falernum, Orange Bitters, Sherry Essence; Uno Más: Milagrito Enmascarado 45, Nixta Licor de Elote, Suze, Homemade Grapefruit Cordial, Fresh Citrus, Topo Chico; and Selena: Milagrito Cirial 75/25, Homemade Raspberry Elixir, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Piri Piri Agave, Fresh Citrus.