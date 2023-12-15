Ring in 2024 in style right here in North Brooklyn. The neighborhood is offering a variety of dinners and parties with something for everyone.

Discover our best bets for New Year’s Eve below.

U Omakase

The dining room at U Omakase. Image: Jennifer Rosini-Gentile.

Greenpoint’s U Omakase (173 Greenpoint Ave.) is offering a special New Year’s Eve dinner with two seatings at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The Japanese dining destination, known for its unconventional omakase tasting menu, is serving a special 16-course menu on New Year’s Eve, filled with premium and unique ingredients.

Tickets are $179 per person and include sake and wine pairings, plus a champagne toast. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Fin du Monde

The exterior of Fin du Monde. Photo: Fin du Monde

For New Year’s Eve, cozy French bistro Fin du Monde (38 Driggs Ave.) is offering one of the neighborhood’s more affordable prix fixe menus, priced at $90 per person.

Reservations are mandatory and currently live on Fin du Monde’s website. Guests must select a first and second choice for a one hour and a half time slot between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Each guest will enjoy a five course prix fixe menu. The entree and dessert courses must be chosen in advance when booking the reservation.

Entrees choices include filet mignon en croûte with sautéed spinach, whipped potatoes and black truffle jus, and homemade lobster ravioli with chanterelles, leeks, cherry tomato creme and basil. Dessert choices include chocolate cheesecake with caramelized almonds and vanilla bean creme brûlée with raspberries.

Deux Chats

Courtesy of Deux Chats’ Instagram

Williamsburg’s martini and oyster bar, Deux Chats (27 Broadway) is hosting a New Year’s Eve party from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. that includes a night of live music, dancing, burlesque, with drinks and small bites.

The party includes passed food from 10:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m., a midnight toast, and music from DJ Bailey Leiter and a burlesque performances by Rara Darling.

Tickets are $75 each for a table and $50 for general admission. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Fulgurances Laundromat

Fulgurances’ NYE poster on Instagram. Design: @studiohelmo

At Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) on New Year’s Eve, guests will enjoy a decadent nine-course tasting menu from Chef Emile Desmet. The menu will be filled with festive dishes bursting with all the best local ingredients and nods to his French roots.

The menu is priced at $195 per person. An optional wine pairing is $85. Reservations can be made on Resy for slots from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Kokomo

Courtesy of Kokomo’s Instagram

Kokomo’s (65 Kent Ave.) New Year’s Eve celebration is called The Last Supper and includes a prix fixe menu, champagne toast at midnight, a DJ, and a raffle for luxury bag giveaway that is included with a reservation.

The party goes from 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. Reservations can be made on Resy. When booking, Kokomo requires a $15 deposit that will be taken out of the check total.

Sereneco

The bar at Sereneco. Photo: Briana Balducci

In addition to the restaurant’s regular menu, Sereneco ( 113 Franklin St.) is offering a few New Year’s Eve specials.

Special additions include duck leg confit with meat from local D’Artagnan, a bean cassoulet with preserved tomato, borlotti beans, and pea leaves, and stuffed artichoke with bagna cauda and citrus bread crumb.

Reservations can be made on Resy and do not require a deposit.

Grimm

Grimm’s NYE poster from Instagram.

Grimm (990 Metropolitan Ave.) is hosting a “huge” New Year’s Eve party with a 1920s speakeasy theme. The event includes live music, cocktails, Physica wines and light bites provided by Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza.

Tickets include a four-hour open bar with Grimm beer and Physica natural wine, Lala’s charcuterie and cheese boards, a raffle ticket with the opportunity to win prizes, a special beer release at midnight, music, dancing, a selfie station, and a bubbly toast at midnight.

Tickets are currently live on Eventbrite and cost $100. The price will increase to $125 on December 17.

Bar Blondeau

Hendrick’s Gin, part of Bar Blondeau’s premium open bar on NYE. Photo: Makani Kirwin

Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.) is hosting an extravagant New Year’s Eve party with a premium open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres, plus a live DJ performance by Ursula 1000.

The premium open bar includes specialty cocktails with Hendrick’s Gin and a champagne station.

The passed offerings include a raw bar with oysters and prawns, croquetas with truffle and porcini, fried chicken with caviar, au poivre sliders, falafel with harissa, crispy rice with citrus salmon, and delicata squash fritters with cilantro sauce.

Tickets cost $295 each and include 20% gratuity. Reservations can be made on Resy.