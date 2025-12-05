Good afternoon, Greenpointers

​We hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving!

​Though the weather outside really is frightful, the sense of community gained from supporting local news is delightful, if we do say so ourselves. Below are the stories you need to know from the past two weeks.

​Long-serving congressional representative Nydia Velázquez announced her intention to step down at the end of 2026. Her departure kicks off what could be a competitive race in New York’s 7th district—Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso just announced a run on Thursday.

​The Long Island City-based Green Asphalt will temporarily halt operations due to its failure to meet upcoming state compliance deadlines.

​Real estate developers purchased a contested West Street site, home to several commercial tenants who were ousted by the previous landlord.

​53 Franklin Street, home to a delightful window display of bobbleheads, has been listed for sale.

​For bar and restaurant openings, we have Wayne & Sons, Motek, The McCarren, Blazers Sports Bar, and Ugly Baby.

​There were some closure announcements, too. Llama Inn is shutting down after ten years. GreenPot, while not officially closing yet, will likely be leaving soon, as the space is listed for rent.

​Perhaps the biggest (at least, flashiest) restaurant story was the serial dine-and-dasher in Williamsburg, whose latest stunt landed her in jail.

​We’ve got several guides that can hopefully help you navigate the stressful holiday season, from where to get a tree to where to do your holiday shopping (and what you should do with your weekend).

​We spoke to indie game designer Colin Snyder for our latest ‘Greenpoint at Work’ profile. The nonprofit NOoSPHERE Arts celebrated 15 years of operation. P.S. 34’s auction is officially underway.

​Motorcycle shop Indian Larry will soon leave its North 15th Street space, but that block party might not be going anywhere.

​In and around North Brooklyn

​Several aforementioned West Street businesses were granted a 90-day lease extension.

​Some customers feel ripped off by the new Williamsburg Winter Village (which is pretty definitively in Greenpoint, I’d say).

​An inside look at trash pick-up clubs, including some local groups.

Jubilee Marketplace now offers a pretty good deal on sushi.