If you were wondering what would take up residence in the prime nearly-park-side real estate that is 595 Union Avenue, you haven’t had to wait long. Yesterday, The McCarren opened its doors to the public in the space that was formerly home to Thief.

The McCarren is positioned as both a sports bar and casual cocktail joint, offering McGuinness pours, crafted cocktails like a tequila-based Jalisco Sunrise and whiskey- and fruit-forward Apple Never Falls (among others), and all the classics in equal measure. A bit of Irish flair is also sprinkled throughout.

The food menu also borrows some favorites from the Emerald Isle, like an Irish Toastie Special featuring Kerrygold butter and served with Taytos, or Irish jambons (a ham and cheese pastry). But there’s also more standard bar fare like flatbreads, mozzarella sticks, a burger, and wings.

Bar and multi-event streaming venue (including Phish concerts!) Thief closed its doors on September 20 after four years in the corner spot. The Miracle holiday pop-up that took over the space annually will be transforming Vacations in Bushwick this year.