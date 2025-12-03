After ten years of operation, Llama Inn (50 Withers St.) is saying goodbye.

The Peruvian restaurant made the announcement on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, though did not share a reason for the closure. The team thanked Williamsburg for the support over the years.

Spearheaded by chef Erik Ramirez and Juan Correa, Llama Inn has earned widespread acclaim over the past decade and ended up on the New York Times’ list of 100 best New York City restaurants in 2024.

The team also opened additional restaurants over the years, including Llama Inn outposts in London and Madrid, as well as Papa San (honoring Nikkei cuisine, or Peruvian with Japanese influences) in Manhattan. Previously, they ran Llama San in West Village, which also closed earlier this year.

Llama Inn’s last day will be December 20.