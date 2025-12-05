This is a breaking news story, and we will update when we have additional information.

Green Asphalt, a Long Island City manufacturer whose emissions have disturbed surrounding communities, will officially shut down on December 11 after failing to meet state compliance deadlines.

“As part of our efforts to be a responsible neighbor, Green Asphalt will pause production as of December 11,” a representative told Greenpointers. “That deadline was put in place to raise our stack which will help mitigate any unwanted odors in the community. Due to forces beyond our control that deadline will not be met, and we feel it is only prudent to temporarily shut down until it is complete.”

For the past few years, Greenpoint and Sunnyside residents have reported a noxious odor and strong fumes, eventually traced back to Green Asphalt. Though the manufacturer touts itself as the country’s first-ever 100% recycled asphalt plant, residents say their presence has been an environmental hazard, citing health issues such as breathing problems, headaches, and dizziness. At a recent town hall, Green Asphalt acknowledged that the fumes might be unpleasant but denied any negative health effects.

​The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued a schedule of compliance deadlines to Green Asphalt earlier this year, including the requirement to double the height of its stack by December 11. In November, Green Asphalt agreed to cease production if it failed to meet that deadline.

“Upon completion of construction, the plant is required to test the emissions from the new stack and obtain compliance with five state regulations related to asphalt plant operations,” City Council Member Lincoln Restler shared in an email to constituents. “All testing protocols must be approved by DEC and we have requested that the State Health Department review and approve the contaminant testing plan.”

The DEC also fined the manufacturer $124,000 for failing to submit air quality monitoring data over the past few years.

It is unclear when Green Asphalt might reopen. Greenpointers did not receive a response to our follow-up email as of press time.

We have also reached out to the state DEC for comment.