Greenpot (86 Greenpoint Ave.), a vegan coffeeshop and grocer in Greenpoint, is closing. The local shop has a “for rent” sign outside, highlighting that the 550 square foot commercial space is “for rent by owner.”

When Greenpointers visited, Greenpot said that there is currently no confirmed date of closure, and they will stay open indefinitely until the space is rented.

The situation became public about a month ago when a Reddit user wrote that Greenpot will be closing due to “rising costs and insane rent hikes.” This claim has not been substantiated.

The Reddit user added that owners are “the sweetest” and “have busted their butts running Greenpot and deserve nothing but the best.”

“I never had any interest in vegan products, but their Pesto Provisions sandwich changed my mind,” the user wrote.

This was just the first comment about the quality of Greenpot’s plant-based sandwiches. Other users added that they love the sandwiches and are not vegan either.

The interior of Greenpot. Credit: Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner

Two local sisters, Magda and Amia, opened Greenpot in 2021 with the goal of providing the local community with plant-based goods of all types. They focus on stocking small business and women-made products.

In addition to the popular sandwiches mentioned on Reddit, Greenpot sells other homemade vegan prepared food like egg-free egg salad, plus Brooklyn Roasting coffee and espresso, pastries from Sensible Edibles, baked goods from Sullivan Street Bakery, and more fresh items from local makers.

If Greenpot’s location next to the former Pencil Factory bar arouses any suspicion, the buildings do share a landlord, Guy Smilovich. The bar was ousted from the space after Smilovich refused to renew their lease after nearly 25 years in operation.

We reached out to Smilovich’s Sterling Holdings through the email and number listed on the “for rent” sign and have not received a response.