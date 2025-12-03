Every year, the P.T.A. at Greenpoint’s P.S. 34 (131 Norman Ave.) organizes an Annual Auction to raise funds for enrichment programs, to support teachers and staff, and to enhance the educational experience and environment for the school’s students.

This event is not only a great way to raise money for a local school, but also an opportunity to learn more about new and beloved businesses in North Brooklyn, and a feel-good way to buy holiday gifts for family and friends. All of the items in the auction are generously donated by P.S. 34’s families, staff, and local businesses, and all proceeds raised will directly benefit the school and its students.

On the 2025 Annual Auction website, the P.T.A explained that this year, public schools are facing DOE budget cuts, “making local support more crucial than ever.”

“The success of this auction is due solely to generous in‐kind donors like you who support our mission by providing goods and services for our fundraiser,” according to the 2025 Annual Auction website.

“All of the proceeds from this fundraiser will be invested in services and programming for our 450 elementary school students, including Theater, Music, Dance, Chess, Art and STEM. Your support for these enrichments will directly impact the lives of hundreds of children and strengthen our community as a whole.”

The interior of Bar Americano, one of the local businesses that donated to the P.S.34 Annual Auction. Photo: Nick Johnson

P.S. 34’s 2025 Annual Auction begins on December 5 and ends on December 14.

Some examples of participating local businesses include Bar Americano, Brooklyn Craft Company, Jubilee, Cadet Coffee, Clay Space, Ferox, the Penny Hotel, The Snail, Berry Park, X-Golf, Five Leaves, and Cafe Mogador. Local business Domino Dental donated Kor Teeth Whitening which has a $1,500 value.

You can visit the 2025 Annual Auction’s website to browse and bid, starting December 5.

For now, the P.T.A. is still looking for generous donors. The Annual Auction website explains that local business that donate will be promoted online through social media channels and popular local parenting Facebook groups and featured on the auction website and promotional materials. Plus, donations are tax deductible.

If you are able to donate, fill out the form here. The link can also be found on the auction’s website.