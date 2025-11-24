Representative Nydia Velázquez recently announced her intention to step down at the end of 2026, wrapping up over 30 years (and 16 terms) in Congress.

Velázquez, a progressive stalwart representing New York’s 7th congressional district, shared the news last week.

Her decision comes amid a time when the Democratic party fights off concerns about an aging and unyielding leadership widely perceived as failing to meet the political moment (Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s handling of the recent government shutdown ignited a fresh wave of calls to step down). Velázquez alluded to these concerns in her decision announcement, expressing a desire to see a fresh face take over.

Serving the people of New York City for over three decades has been the honor of my life.



Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey, nothing I have accomplished would have been possible without your support. pic.twitter.com/Y9GZFSfcqo — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) November 20, 2025

“New York’s recent mayoral election showed that Americans are hungry for change and determined to build a better future,” she wrote in a statement. “My district is home to so many dedicated elected officials, community leaders, and activists, and I have complete confidence that NY-7 will remain in good hands.”

In 1992, Velázquez became the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress, earning the nickname La Luchadora for championing working class New Yorkers.

Velázquez’s retirement opens the door for what could be a crowded field vying to replace her. Her district has shifted its borders over the past three decades (she originally represented New York’s 12th) and now includes Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Bushwick, Long Island City, and other areas of Brooklyn and Queens.

New York’s 7th congressional district makes up the heart of what has now been referred to as “the commie corridor,” whose voters overwhelmingly supported Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the 2025 election. Mamdani’s message of freezing rents and addressing affordability resonated in this renter-heavy neighborhood burdened by the increasingly high cost of living.

Several local representatives, many of whom were mentored by Velázquez, might throw their hat into the ring, including State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, City Council Member Lincoln Restler, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, and State Senator Julia Salazar, among others.