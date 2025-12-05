Longtime Brooklyn motorcycle shop Indian Larry will be vacating their location at 70 North 15th Street in January, according to a newsletter shared by Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office and confirmed by the building’s manager and business owner in comments made to The New York Post.

“The Indian Larry motorcycle block party has caused major disruptions in Greenpoint for many years — damaging property and streets and negatively impacting local businesses and neighbors,” the Council Member’s newsletter stated. “Block parties are an important and joyful part of community building—but it’s important that they be held in a manner that is respectful of our neighborhoods. As a result of our office advocating alongside neighbors, we’ve confirmed Indian Larry is leaving their location in early January, and this event will no longer be taking place in Greenpoint.”

And after following up, the office expanded to acknowledge that building owners and Indian Larry came to an agreement in court that the business will move out by January 9.

The aforementioned block parties refer to the longstanding (this year was the 22nd) annual motorcycle bash thrown by Indian Larry every September that typically attracts up to 5,000 bikers.

While building manager Paul Eisenberg confirmed the tenancy change to The Post, he did not cite the block parties as a factor, rather pointing to financial and real estate woes.

“Basically, [the owners] were losing money,” Eisenberg said. “They were giving away below-market rent to the people of this community of manufacturers, and the real estate taxes and a variety of other things made it impossible to maintain. The block party was never the issue.”

Shop owner Bobby Seeger also asserts that the local block parties will live on as he eyes another location in Williamsburg (only a few blocks away, in fact).

“It’s never going to go away. We’ll relocate,” he told The Post. “Why move [from the neighborhood]? We’re here. Third Saturday in September. Maybe not this block, but it’ll be another block.”