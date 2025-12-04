No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4

The Hidden Inlet Revealed: Secrets of the Bushwick Inlet @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Learn about the origins of the Bushwick Creek, the habitats formed in this unique tidal estuary, and the importance of our intersticial urban spaces presented by Save the Inlet community members, local historian Geoffrey Cobb, riparian shoreline scientist Monty Preston, and Wild Bird Fund bird technician Sarah Roberts. Free, no RSVP needed.

MELT: A Fully Body Reset @ Held Space, 7 p.m.: Enjoy a day of relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care during a workshop with Dr. Lea Torelli featuring guided self-release techniques, gentle movement, and nervous system-focused breathwork. $19.98, register here.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5

RETROSUPERFUTURE Archive Sale @ 104 N 7th St, 11 a.m.: Shop sample and archival eyewear, including designer sunglasses and eyeglasses. Free to attend, RSVP here.

Babywearing Dance Class @ The Canopy, 2 p.m.: Combine parent-baby closeness with the fun of dance during an energetic 45-minute experience that’s exciting for both parent and child. Babies ages 0 to 10 months are recommended. $35, sign up here.

Mixology @ 1044 Manhattan Ave, 7 p.m.: Shake things up with creative craft cocktails while meeting fellow enthusiasts and learning some bartending moves. Whether you’re a pro or just curious, it’s a hands-on experience for all. $55.20, RSVP here.

Hawt Wing Gauntlet Night @ Kilo Bravo, 8 p.m.: The infamous 10-wing (and 10-spice-level) challenge returns. Contest entry includes a wing flight, beer, and milk token. $31.72, sign up here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

Holiday Market @ Maison Jar, 10 a.m.: Shop local and grab some gifts from small art, treat, and jewelry vendors while tasting free samples and getting in the holiday spirit with festive live music. Free, no RSVP needed. More info here.

It’s My Park Day @ Bushwick Inlet Park, 10 a.m.: Give back to your local green space and join Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park to do some end-of-season tree care, mulching, composting, and bulb planting that will bloom in the spring. Prepare to get dirty! Free, RSVP here.

RETROSUPERFUTURE Archive Sale @ 104 N 7th St, 11 a.m.: Day 2. RSVP here.

Sip n Shop @ Goldpoint, 11 a.m.: Celebrate Goldpoint’s newest guest artists with cocktails and mocktails while exploring their handmade, ethically-made goods and gifts. Free, RSVP here.

Chestnut Storytelling: Mask Off @ Pete’s Candy Store, 5:15 p.m.: Tell your honest story and/or hear some others. Free, RSVP here.

Transformative Sound Ritual @ Held Space, 8 p.m.: Learn how sound can be medicine from Lisa Masé, Evan Premo, and Brigham Brough through a sound ritual with live instruments and guided meditation. $12.51, sign up here.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 7

Holiday Market @ Maison Jar, 10 a.m.: Day 2. More info here.

RETROSUPERFUTURE Archive Sale @ 104 N 7th St, 11 a.m.: Final day. RSVP here.

Sip n Shop @ Goldpoint, 11 a.m.: Day 2. RSVP here.

Community Pilates Class @ Held Space, 2:30 p.m.: Armani from Just Body Pilates will lead a session of strength, stability, warmth, and wellness during a Pilates class benefitting Greenpoint Trash Club. $15 suggested donation, RSVP here.

Art Hangs: Winter Series @ McCarren Parkhouse, 3:30 p.m.: Handmade gifts also count, so get crafty! Paint, stamp, decoupage, and seal your own DIY ceramic coaster followed by dancing the night away. Art supplies will be provided for use, and no experience is required. $15 suggested donation, RSVP here.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 8

Living Room Cinema Club Movie Night @ Arlo Williamsburg, 6 p.m.: If you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, now’s your time. Your ticket includes popcorn and there will be an afterparty to follow. $23.11, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Bubbles Class @ La Meme Chose, 6:30 p.m.: Learn all about champagne and other sparkly bevs at VinoVersity. You’ll taste and compare Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noir, Vintage vs NV Champagnes, and others. $55.20, register here.

Figure Drawing x Contortion @ Madeline’s, 7 p.m.: Practice your art during a night of creativity and live figure drawing based off of a nude model and contortionist. This judgment-free space is open to all art experience levels. $17.85, register here.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Teens DIY: Holiday Cards & Ornaments @ Greenpoint Library, 4:30 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can get festive by painting or sewing an ornament and writing holiday cards. Free, no RSVP needed.

Polymer clay pizza charm making @ 67 West St, 6 p.m.: Tiny trinkets are in, and if you’re a pizza lover, don’t miss a charm-making workshop. $115, register here.

The Wild Honey Pie Pizza Party with St. Lucia @ Paulie Gee’s, 7 p.m.: Catch a stripped-down performance from St. Lucia while supporting a good cause and eating some local pizza. 100% of ticket sales (minus platform fees/taxes) will go to Friends of Karen, an organization proividing essential advocacy and support for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. $70.43, get tickets here.