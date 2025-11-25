A serial dine and dasher is finally behind bars after police busted her yet again for skipping out on the bill.

Police nabbed Williamsburg resident Pei Chung (for apparently the eighth time) after a spree of hitting up local restaurants and refusing to pay the bill. Chung has allegedly stiffed the Michelin-starred Francie, Lavender Lake, Hole in the Wall, Motorino Pizza, Peter Luger, among others. Though she’s been arrested multiple times over the past few weeks, Chung always ends up going free—until now.

“The Prada-loving cheapskate pulled her latest fraudulent tactic at the trendy Mole Mexican Bar and Grill at 178 Kent Ave. in Williamsburg around 3 p.m. Friday, when she ordered $149 in food and then refused to pay, according to cops,” New York Post reports.

Now, it seems like the charges will stick, at least for the time being. Chung is being held on Rikers Island with bail totaling $4,500, hopefully marking an end to this weeks-long saga.

Chung, who frequently touts her luxury lifestyle on Instagram, is also set to be evicted from a Williamsburg high rise for owing $40,000 in rent. In a further plot twist, Chung’s landlord is none other than disgraced former governor Eliot Spitzer. What the hell, sure!

“Here’s the thing that annoys me: I tried to get reservations at some of those restaurants and I couldn’t,” Spitzer told the Post.

Chung is set to appear in court this Wednesday.

As our recent reporting demonstrated, restaurants already have enough on their plate (pun intended). Let’s hope they can recoup some of these costs.