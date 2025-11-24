Manhattan’s Wayne & Sons is bringing its crunchy tacos and Tex-Mex favorites to Williamsburg. The newcomer will open its second location at 57 South 5th Street, the previous home of Brazilian mainstay Miss Favela.

Wayne & Sons calls itself a “taco joint straight outta Texas.” It’s known for its Tex-Mex classics like hard-shell tacos, homemade chips and queso, and frozen margaritas.

Hard-shell tacos from Wayne & Sons. Photo: Wayne & Sons

Wayne & Sons’ Manhattan menu offers six taco fillings in either crunchy or soft shells. Options include beef picadillo, braised chicken thigh, pork and beans, pulled pork, mushrooms, and beans with veggies.

The menu also includes “texquites,” similar to esquites with corn off the cob in Wayne’s signature smoky sauce and spicy queso, and “cowboy caviar” with corn, black eyed peas, peppers, jalapeño, and beans, plus smoky “armadillo” fries that can be topped with chili and cheese.

The menu has a section dedicated to Textopos, the crunchy chips that Wayne & Sons makes fresh in house every day from 100% corn tortillas. The chips come with queso, beans, or a trio of queso, beans, and salsa.

Plus, the Manhattan location serves breakfast tacos on Sundays, so fingers crossed!

Pair these spicy selections with something from Wayne & Sons’ drink menu offering ranch water, margaritas, mules, Texas tea, beer, and wine. Non-alcoholic agave can be substituted to make mocktails.

Tex-Mex selections from Wayne & Sons. Photo: Wayne & Sons

“We wanted to take our time to make sure we found the right neighborhood and space that would mirror what we at Wayne & Sons are known for,” the team told Greenpointers.

Wayne & Sons calls Williamsburg “a terrific landing space for our next location,” adding that “the creativity and neighborly vibes in Williamsburg are exactly what [they’re] about.”

“It’s more than just a second location for us — we’re looking to grow together with the community,” they said.

Wayne & Sons is ironing out a few details before announcing their opening date. They said their “liquor license is underway,” and they are working on “a few special menu additions.”