Blazing the trail for local sports bars everywhere, Blazers Sports Bar (308 Bedford Ave.) has now officially opened.

While it’s not a grand opening just yet, the bar is now ready to welcome patrons with a full drinks menu and a limited food menu. They kicked things off on Monday night with a game between the US Women’s National Team and Italy.

L to R: Caroline Kane, Debany Dávila, and Chandler Robertson

Owned by Caroline Kane, Chandler Robertson, and Debany Dávila, Blazers focuses largely on women’s sports, though it aims to be a comfortable spot for all sports fans.

“I think a lot of the people who prioritize watching women’s sports in their lives have felt that typical sports bars were not the place for them,” Robertson told Greenpointers in October. The trio hopes the space can serve as a neighborhood spot.

Blazers offers a wide selection of beers, cocktails, and mocktails, as well as typical bar fare like wings, fries, and chips and guacamole.

The bar is open on weekdays from 4 pm to 12 am, and weekends from noon to midnight.