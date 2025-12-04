Spicy food lovers, rejoice (and prepare your taste buds).

Beloved Thai spot Ugly Baby is reopening—and this time, it’s in the neighborhood at 364 Grand Street.

The address was home to pizza joint Emmy Squared for nearly a decade before it closed last May, citing plans to move to a new location “more centrally located” in Williamsburg next year. A couple months ago, notices appeared at the location informing neighbors of Ugly Baby’s plans to take over the space, and last month, a member from the team was collecting signatures for their liquor license ahead of the November 18 community board meeting and November 24 SLA review (the license was approved).

Ugly Baby previously called Carroll Gardens home, regularly drawing lines of people seeking out their authentic regional and unapologetically and unrelentingly spicy Thai dishes. They closed in 2024 after seven years in operation due to chef Sirichai Sreparplarn’s desire for a break and opportunity to focus on a cookbook. (During that time, former employees opened Hungry Thirsty in the old space, which features a few dedicated adaptations of Ugly Baby dishes.)

Sreparplarn’s days of rest must be behind him, however, since he’ll be at the helm of this new location and reportedly “offering a new wild take that he’s been wanting to debut for a long time,” according to a direct message sent to Eater.

The message also shared plans for a new menu and full bar, though the “fundamental concept of the restaurant is the same.” Plus, there will be a bigger dining room this go-round.

Ugly Baby plans to open in February.