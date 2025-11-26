Motek, a small family-owned Mediterranean chain from Miami, is opening an outpost in Williamsburg at 168-170 Wythe Avenue.

The address used to be home to Alex Coffee Roasters and Cafe Rosarito before it closed in January 2024. The building was then purchased by Ryco Capital last year.

Motek’s mezze selections. Photo: Motek’s Instagram

Motek first opened in downtown Miami in 2020 and now has seven spots in Florida. The first Manhattan location just opened in Flatiron with another on the way for the Upper West Side.

Motek announced its Brooklyn location on Instagram in August, and the website currently lists the Williamsburg location as “coming soon.” Greenpointers has reached out about a specific opening date, but has not yet heard back.

Motek’s Greek salad. Photo: Motek’s Instagram

Motek’s website says it was “built on the cornerstone of family history and a deep love for quality-driven food” with kosher-style lunch, brunch, and dinner menus “inspired by traditional dishes from the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Motek is “committed to offering Mediterranean cuisine in a way that’s both reliable and elevated” and focused on “creating a welcoming, warm environment.”

“As a family-owned restaurant, we believe in sourcing only the finest ingredients and delivering every dish with care and passion,” Motek said on its site.

Brunch at Motek. Photo: Motek’s Instagram

The Manhattan location has a menu filled with Mediterranean mezze, skewers, kebabs, pitas, and raw bar selections similar to the menus in Miami.

Motek’s menu highlights include different variations of hummus and labne with housemade pickles or Lebanese crudités. The menu’s large mezze section offers items like cauliflower tabbouleh, spicy Greek feta, and halloumi and date skewers.

Raw bar selections include tuna carpaccio and salmon ceviche, followed by several salad options. There’s also several varieties of pitas filled with pastrami and caramelized onion, artichoke and goat cheese, and more.

Motek’s larger mains include steaks and lamb chops, plus chicken or lamb shawarma, harissa honey salmon, and a whole branzino.

For brunch, Motek offers additions like shakshuka, Yemenite pancakes, avocado toast, and Jerusalem grilled cheese.