It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Well, maybe not for your wallet, but for holiday cheer and fun winter activities.

If you didn’t get what you wanted during the Shop Small Retail Crawl, or if you’re still looking to keep your spending local, plenty of upcoming holiday markets offer the chance to do just that.

We’ve rounded up a few options for this non-exhaustive list (in rough order of when they’re happening).

Maison Jar

The grocery and refillery (566 Leonard St.) will host its first-ever holiday market this weekend, December 6 and 7. Enjoy offerings like crocheted ornaments, charms, and Filipino cookies.

The market will take place from 10 am to 8 pm.

Inside Maison Jar.

Flower Cat

The cozy coffee shop will host A Meowy Catmas Holiday Market this and next Sunday. Find feline-themed goodies and more from 10 am to 5 pm on December 7 & 14 (note that the vendor line up will change on the 14th).

Deck the Walls

A smaller market, Deck the Walls is coming to the Palace (206 Nassau Ave.) for the first time after popping up at other nearby locations.

“This year’s market will run on two Sundays in a row, at the Palace on December 7 and 14 from 2–6pm,” an event organizer told Greenpointers. “We’ll have a solid group of local artists and makers selling original artwork, prints, t-shirts, prints, cards, vintage clothes, and more!”

Clay Space

More than 70 local makers are participating in the ceramics center’s annual market. Trawl through four different rooms to find the perfect gift. The market takes place on December 12, from 6 to 9 pm, December 13, from 11 am to 6 pm, and December 14t, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Clay Space is located at 275 Calyer Street.

AAPI Holiday Market

On December 13-14, Ouri Market is coming to Greenpoint for a weekend highlighting more than 80 small AAPI-owned businesses. Featuring food, home goods, apparel, and more, the Narnia-themed market might be the best decorated on the list. The market will also be screening classic holiday flicks like Elf and The Polar Express, with a complimentary drink.

The market will be held at 100 Sutton Street, from 11 am to 6 pm. While the event is free, guests are asked to RSVP (you have to reserve your spot for the cinema separately, at the link here.)

The Coffee Shop

The Greenpoint coffee shop (269 Nassau Ave.) is hosting its first ever holiday market! Browse a selection of ceramics, prints, jewelry, and pies on December 13, 10 am to 3 pm.

Land to Sea

The coffee shop, bar, and community space has more cool programming in store for the neighborhood. With more than 25 small businesses on the line up, you’re sure to find the perfect gift (or gift to yourself). The Holiday Market promises jewelry, ceramics, apparel, home goods, and more. Plus, enjoy live DJs, exclusive holiday drinks, flash tattoos, and raffles.

Stop by December 14 from 11 am to 5 pm at 410 Graham Avenue.