Hola Greenpointers! It’s the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate we’re sharing a recipe for shrimp ceviche from Panzón.

It was a big week for restaurants in North Brooklyn. After a 3-year hiatus, Muchmore’s is back and rebranded with (much more) food, and Asia Rice Noodles opened with fast and affordable Chinese noodles and dumplings.

Neeloo opened this past Wednesday with New American cuisine with a Mediterranean twist, inspired by the flavors of the South of France, where the owner grew up.

Keep McGuinness Moving advocates marched to protest the boulevard’s redesign compromise and tensions between them and the opposing group Make McGuinness Safe rose during a counter protest.

Earlier today, Acme Smoked Fish hosted a launch party with Popup Bagels to celebrate Jake Cohen’s newest cookbook, and later today, Five Leaves is throwing themselves a 15th birthday party.

v

The Lineup dinner series, highlighting the hard work of line cooks in local restaurants, will feature Four Horsemen’s Chef Vogt later this month.

Greenpointers interviewed Ahmet Albayrak, a self-proclaimed fan of North Brooklyn and the owner of two Williamsburg restaurants, Roka Mediterranean and Weekends Cafe.

Sadly, Greenpoint’s Le Fond is closing at the end of October, but a new restaurant called Gator will take its place at the end of the year.

Need an extra push to start your novel? Read about Pete’s Candy Store’s new Silent Writing Happy Hour. And here’s some inspiration for a romance: Sparks were flying during a chance drunken encounter in the infamous Delancey-Essex Burger King.

The William Vale will host a salsa class on Sunday with BAILA Society.

Got plans for the weekend? Stay local and check out some of our favorite things to do here!

In and Around North Brooklyn

There was very sad news out of Williamsburg earlier this week.

Friends of McGorlick Park is looking for volunteers for upcoming events.

Town Square is hosting a Back-to-School Swap tomorrow.