They say the hardest part of writing is starting (including this article, which I may or may not have put off over the weekend), and if you need a little extra push, join a group of fellow wordsmiths at Pete’s Candy Store (709 Lorimer St.) starting on Tuesday, September 12.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the Silent Writing Happy Hour will provide both a peaceful space to write while sharing some tricks of the trade. Whether you’re writing the next Great American Novel or working on your screenplay, everyone is welcome to take part in the new weekly series that includes short readings, 30-minute exercises, group sharing (if you so choose), and silent writing time.

“[Silent Writing Happy Hour] is a writing workshop where you actually do the work of writing,” co-host David Buchbuinder said. “Think of it as practice, to learn what you have to say.”

The workshop is free, and the only thing required is whatever you like to write with — from a quill to a laptop. Pete’s will also offer drink and food specials.