After 9 years in the neighborhood, Greenpoint’s Le Fond (105 Norman Ave.) is closing its doors at the end of October. The cozy French bistro announced the “sad news” on Instagram yesterday.

“I’m going to miss this place,” Chef Jake Eberle told Greenpointers. He explained that the long term future of Le Fond’s lease was “uncertain” and said, “It was so hard to decide to leave Greenpoint, but we’re excited for a new challenge, and the inn was an idea that my wife and I have been toying with for years.”

The interior of Le Fond. Photo: Le Fond’s Instagram

In the Instagram announcement, Eberle explained that he and his wife have dreamed of owning an inn and heard about an available property called North Branch Inn in Sullivan County, outside of Callicoon, New York, that seemed to meet a lot of their criteria.

“As my lease here at Le Fond is winding down, we decided to jump on the opportunity and buy the North Branch Inn… Since I’m not the kind of chef who can do more than one thing at a time, I’m forced to close Le Fond and turn my attention to the new project,” Eberle wrote, noting that he loves nature and wants “to go fishing more than once a week.”

It’s hard to be upset after reading Eberle’s endearing words and learning that he and his wife are following their dream, but Le Fond’s thoughtful French fare and warm ambience will be dearly missed in the neighborhood.

Le Fond’s cod and cauliflower with pansotti in a beurre blanc sauce. Photo: Le Fond’s Instagram

On a positive note, the space at 105 Norman Avenue will not stay empty for long. Chef Allyx Seemann will open a restaurant there called Gator Baby, named after her childhood nickname. Chef Seemann is a friend and former employee of Eberle’s and has most recently been working at Greenpoint’s Nura.

Chef Seemann told Greenpointers that Gator Baby will bring seasonal, sharable plates to Greenpoint in December. “The space will evoke a sense of groovy nostalgia,” said Seemann, who hopes the restaurant will be “a warm and approachable space.”