Five Leaves (18 Bedford Ave.) is turning 15 and to celebrate, they are throwing a party with lots of fun stuff, including free beer.

The party will appropriately take place on September 15th, starting at 3 p.m. and going until “it’s too late,” according to the restaurant’s Instagram post.

The two posters advertising the anniversary celebration promise free beer, DJs, new Five Leaves merchandise, as well as the restaurant’s full menu being offered during the party.

The first poster advertising Five Leaves’ 15th birthday party on Instagram.

Five Leaves is known mostly for brunch and incredible ricotta pancakes, but the restaurant sees steady business throughout the day, almost every day. The lunch (or “inbetweener”) and dinner menus feature favorites like homemade ricotta, steamed mussels, salads, and the burger.

The second poster advertising Five Leaves’ 15th birthday party on Instagram.

For 15 years, Five Leaves has been an anchor at the intersection of Lorimer, Bedford, and Nassau Streets, facing McCarren Park. While other nearby restaurants opened and closed, Five Leaves survived, even through the pandemic.

Across the street from Five Leaves is the infamous address of 905 Lorimer, a space that saw Sauvage, Xilonen, and most recently, Cool World, shutter in a 3 year period. Five Leaves’ customers often were directed to the restaurants at 905 Lorimer when the bistro would get too busy.