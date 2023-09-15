Panzón (23 Greenpoint Ave) is an approachable Mexico City-inspired bar in Greenpoint. “We really want to focus on the ‘BK meets CDMX’ vibe,” co-owner Nicole Onisick told Greenpointers when the bar opened in March.
Panzón’s drink menus highlight natural wine, local breweries, and a stacked mezcal program with over 40 agave bottles and rotating mezcal flights from a different producer each month. Plus, the bar offers a substantial menu of small plates.
This week, Panzón has shared its recipe for its light and delicious shrimp ceviche, perfect for the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Find out how to make Panzón’s shrimp ceviche below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Ingredients
1 pound of raw shrimp
2 limes
6 grape tomatoes (cut into thirds)
2 tablespoons of finely diced red onion
2 sprigs of cilantro
Handful of micro cilantro (for garnish)
1 teaspoon of olive oil
Pinch of Maldon salt
1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes
Tortilla chips (or fried whole tortillas)
Directions
- Prepare an ice bath and bring a large pot of water to the boil. Drop in half a lime and 1 sprig of cilantro.
- Once boiling, blanch the shrimp for 30 seconds, then strain and move the shrimp to the ice bath.
- Once the shrimp are cool, cut them into half inch pieces.
- Mix the shrimp, tomatoes, cilantro leaves, pepper flakes, red onion and juice from 1 lime in a small bowl and let stand for two minutes.
- Strain off any liquid, and using a ring mold, shape the ceviche into a perfect circle and compact.
- Garnish with 1 teaspoon of olive oil, Maldon salt and micro cilantro.
- Serve with tortilla chips.