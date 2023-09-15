Panzón (23 Greenpoint Ave) is an approachable Mexico City-inspired bar in Greenpoint. “We really want to focus on the ‘BK meets CDMX’ vibe,” co-owner Nicole Onisick told Greenpointers when the bar opened in March.

Panzón’s drink menus highlight natural wine, local breweries, and a stacked mezcal program with over 40 agave bottles and rotating mezcal flights from a different producer each month. Plus, the bar offers a substantial menu of small plates.

This week, Panzón has shared its recipe for its light and delicious shrimp ceviche, perfect for the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Find out how to make Panzón’s shrimp ceviche below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Ingredients

1 pound of raw shrimp

2 limes

6 grape tomatoes (cut into thirds)

2 tablespoons of finely diced red onion

2 sprigs of cilantro

Handful of micro cilantro (for garnish)

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Pinch of Maldon salt

1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes

Tortilla chips (or fried whole tortillas)

Directions