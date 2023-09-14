Get ready, Greenpointers, for a weekend packed with diverse experiences that promise to entertain, educate, and enliven! Whether you’re in the mood for an evening of theatrical comedy, eager to sharpen your survival skills, or looking to discover new music at a secret concert, there’s something for everyone. And to round out your weekend, there’s a soul-soothing movement class or a spirited salsa dance party. Mark your calendars for September 15-17; this is a weekend you won’t want to miss.

Friday, September 15th

An Evening of Comedy and Drama: ‘Not Dead Yet!’ Takes the Stage

Looking for a night of comedy and theatrical flair? Bacchae Productions has got you covered with “Not Dead Yet!”—a reading of two comedy one-acts, followed by a party for attendees. Hosted at the Brooklyn Center for Theater Research on 249 Huron Street, the event takes place this Friday night, with doors opening at 7:00 PM and the curtain rising at 7:30 PM. The first play, “Ugly on the Inside” by Steven & Whitney Boe, unravels a chaotic Las Vegas wedding day where the groom meets an untimely—and “apparently” not the first—end. The second act, “Death of Beth” by Daniel Glenn, explores existential comedy as Beth learns a life-altering truth about mortality. The evening features performances by Meg Spectre, Healy Knight, and Conor Andrew Hall and is produced by Elliott Snyder, directed by Anna Bikales, and stage-managed by Stephanie Saywell. Tickets are $24 here.

Saturday, September 16th

Level Up Your Outdoor Skills: Free Survival 101 Workshop at Transmitter Park

Head to Transmitter Park this Saturday from 1–2 PM for a unique outdoor learning experience. The Urban Park Rangers offer a Survival 101 workshop to enhance your outdoor skills and self-reliance. Whether planning a wilderness adventure or just wanting to be better prepared for any situation, this free program will teach you (and the fam) essential survival skills like fire-making, shelter construction, and water collection. You can call (718) 421-2021 for directions and inquiries.

Experience a Secret Concert with SoFar Sounds in Greenpoint

Immerse yourself in an evening of live music at a unique, undisclosed location, unveiled only 36 hours before the show. The SoFar Sounds event promises up to 3 hours of captivating performances in a fully seated setting. Please note that outside food and alcohol aren’t permitted, but you can purchase refreshments on-site. A location hint for this weekend’s event? The nearest subway station is the Greenpoint Ave (G). It’s a fun way to experience some up-and-coming artists and perfect as a date night. Tickets are $28 here.

Sunday, September 17th

De-Stress & Find Your Zen With Restorative Movement

Experience the art of self-reconnection this Sunday from 5:15 PM to 6:30 PM at “Homecoming,” a restorative movement class held at 61 Greenpoint Avenue. Guided by Michal Shapir, the class offers gentle mobility exercises and soothing yin yoga postures to help participants rediscover their inner balance. Open to all skill levels, this is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to relieve stress, alleviate tension, and revitalize their well-being. Props are provided. For inquiries or special accommodations, email help@themvmnthabit.com. Tickets are $25 here.

Put on Your Dancing Shoes for a Salsa Class & Party at The William Vale

Dive into the world of salsa dancing with a beginner’s class and social event at The William Vale on Sunday from 6:30–9:30 PM. Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned dancer, this vibrant gathering has something for everyone. The evening kicks off with a beginner salsa class, and you don’t need a partner or prior experience to join in—expect to find one during the class! The party is then free for those who have mastered their salsa moves. Indulge in delicious food and drinks by Leuca, available for purchase. The event occurs in the stunning outdoor Vale Plaza at The William Vale. Tickets for the 6:30 PM salsa class are $15, and you can also RSVP for the party. Ahtoy Juliana, the Director of BAILA Society, with over 25 years of experience in the salsa scene, will be your instructor for this fantastic evening of dance and socializing. Get your tickets here.



