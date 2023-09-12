In mid-August, the Department of Transportation — with the support of Mayor Eric Adams — revealed its finalized plan to redesign McGuinness Boulevard after amending the initial (and controversial) “road diet” proposed in May. However, for members of Keep McGuinness Moving, the fight isn’t over as their concerns remain.

In a statement posted on August 16, the advocacy group (in favor of keeping all four lanes and parking on the boulevard) stated their belief that the plan “lacks feasibility for the entire community’s needs.”

“Our goal is for the DOT to collaborate with all community members to implement effective safety enhancements on McGuinness that do not create unintended, unsafe, and negative consequences. Unfortunately, yet again, thousands of voices have been ignored,” they wrote on Instagram. “We are requesting comprehensive area-wide studies using up-to-date data. The community is deeply concerned about the impact of diverted traffic on our residential side streets, delayed emergency response times, and many other issues affecting residents and businesses.”

They concluded their statement with a pledge to continue their work “until McGuinness Boulevard is safe AND functional for all,” and that includes an upcoming march taking place later today, September 12, at 4 p.m.

Starting at Key Food and marching down the boulevard, the group aims share their dissatisfaction with the plan — that includes protected continuous bike lanes to the Pulaski Bridge, one vehicle travel lane in each direction and shorter pedestrian crossings between Meeker Avenue and Calyer Street, and more — with DOT and local electeds.

v

Substantial work towards the plan is expected to begin this week with the first half estimated to be completed by end of year.