This Friday, September 15, Greenpoint mainstay Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) is teaming with the popular brand Popup Bagels for a launch party to celebrate Jake Cohen’s newest cookbook, just in time for Rosh Hashanah this weekend.

Cohen is known for his New York Times bestselling cookbook Jew-ish. His second book, I Could Nosh, is “for Jews who love food and foodies who love Jews,” bringing Cohen’s “signature modern flair to traditional Jewish recipes,” according to his website.

Friday’s book launch event is from 9 a.m. to noon at Acme and will offer signed copies of I Could Nosh, plus Acme’s delicious smoked salmon and freshly-baked bagels from Popup Bagels, who won “best bagel” at BagelFest.

“Jake is a longtime friend and fan of Acme’s who has been a customer for years and we have been wanting to do a special event with him,” Acme’s Deena Siegelbaum told Greenpointers.

“Acme was excited when his first book Jew-ish was published, and so when he tapped Acme to supply lox for the cover of his new book, I Could Nosh, everyone was excited!”

Siegelbaum also said that Popup Bagels baked bagels at one of Acme’s Fish Friday events last year. “Our customers loved it, so we’re happy they’re back to celebrate Jake’s new book and once again bake bagels on Gem Street,” Siegelbaum said.

The book launch event will take place during one of Acme’s popular Fish Fridays, so the smoked salmon and other fish will be sold only in advance on Acme’s website.

Signed copies of I Could Nosh will be sold on site at the event by Word Bookstore. Some are also available via pre-order on Word’s website.