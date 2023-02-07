The 2023 Super Bowl is Sunday, February 12. With game day approaching, Greenpointers has lined up several spots to enjoy the game, the commercials, the halftime show, and most importantly, the food and drinks.

Several local spots are offering drink specials and new menu additions for the game. And a few have added bonuses for those friends not necessarily into football.

Here is a list of the best spots to watch the Super Bowl in North Brooklyn.

Minnows

Local watering hole Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.) will be broadcasting the Super Bowl with the sound on again this year. The cozy hangout will be offering a special on wings and introducing a few new sauce options just in time for the big game. Plus, locals can count on the affordably-priced beers and cocktails that the bar always has on tap.

Golden Years

A hot toddy from Golden Years, available during the Super Bowl for $10. Photo courtesy of Golden Years’ Instagram

Golden Years (221 N. 4th St.), known for its heated patio and good bar food, is showing the game on all of their big screens. The bar told Greenpointers that they are extending happy hour until the end of game. This means that fans can enjoy $10 spicy margaritas, Palomas, and hot toddies; and $8 glasses of Malbec and Vinho Verde. For $8, you could also get a Budweiser or Estrella and a shot.

Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.) is once again hosting their Big Game Viewing Party. The upscale bowling alley will broadcast the game and commercials on all 14 screens with full concert sound. All ages are welcome, and there will be no cover charge at the door. Super Bowl enthusiasts can pre-purchase lanes for the entirety of the game. Any lanes that aren’t booked in advance will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Jucy Lucy

Jucy Lucy (138 Nassau Ave.), a local hangout known for its spacious patio, is showing the Super Bowl again this year on all 7 screens with the sound on. The bar will be offering $20 Budweiser and Bud Light pitchers, not only during the big game, but all day long. Tables are first come, first serve with a majority of the party present.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale

Greenpoint Beer and Ale (1150 Manhattan Ave.) will be showing the big game on all screens throughout the brewery. Fans can enjoy hot wings and beer specials throughout the evening, including all one liter beers for $15.

Berry Park

Berry Park (4 Berry St.), a popular spot to watch soccer and enjoy skyline views, is also showing the Super Bowl this year. The bar told Greenpointers that they bought a big screen TV for the World Cup and are using it again for the Super Bowl. The new screen will be set up on the covered and heated roof.

Berry Park will also be offering a Mystery Bucket of Beers for $40. Plus, they added nachos topped with vegetarian chili to the menu, just in time for the big game.

TailGate

TailGate (86 N. 11th St.) is hosting a “Big Game Sunday experience” for the Super Bowl this year with a full day lineup. “TailGate’s Big Game Sunday will bring fans all the excitement of Glendale, Arizona, right here to their New York City backyards,” a representative from the bar told Greenpointers. The bar also wants locals to know that they built an enclosure and rented tents for the day, so there’s no need to bundle up.

Festivities kick off at noon, when doors open. From noon – 2 p.m., even those who aren’t necessarily football fans will enjoy a pet adoption event hosted by Badass Animal Rescue.

From 1 – 2:30 p.m. is the Bond Vet Puppy Bowl with pups competing against “opPAWnents” on the football field.

From 2:30 – 6 p.m. is the VIP TailGate Pregame Party with DJ Morgan Page and drink specials. Mr. Taco and Yankee Doodle Dandy’s will be parked at TailGate all day with food specials.

At 6:35 p.m., the Big Game Watch Party officially kicks off. TailGate has heated cabanas with over 25 personal 65-inch TVs, offering a unique viewing experience. Table reservations are also available. After the game, at 10 p.m., TailGate is hosting an after party with DJs, dancing, and more drink specials.

Early general admission tickets are $23.41 with fees. On Sunday, the price will increase to $28.77. General admission tickets include access to the full day lineup and are available on Eventbrite.

Fandi Mata

Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.), a colorful Mediterranean restaurant, is an unexpected choice for football fans. But if you’re looking for a spot fancier than a local pub, Fandi Mata would be a good choice for Super Bowl viewing.

The restaurant is hosting a Super Bowl viewing party. Guests must purchase tickets for $23.41 per person with fees on Eventbrite. During Fandi Mata’s Super Bowl viewing party special dishes crafted for the big game will be offered in addition to the restaurant’s full dinner menu. Specials include sweet and spicy chicken wings, a lobster roll, and filet mignon nachos.

$10 from each ticket to the viewing party will be donated to The Challenged Athletes Foundation, an organization that helps athletes with physical challenges who do not have access to equipment for adaptive sports.

Sereneco

Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is another local spot perfect for a more upscale Super Bowl viewing experience. The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. and will show the big game on a projector. The full dinner menu will be available, but Sereneco has added a Super Bowl special of crispy chicken wings with homemade buffalo sauce and roquefort dressing. Plus, the restaurant’s happy hour pricing and specials will be available all night long.