The 2022 Super Bowl is February 13, and with game day approaching, Greenpointers has lined up six fail-safe spots to enjoy football, commercials, and a star-studded halftime show. Plus, several local spots are offering food and drink specials during the game.

Greenpoint’s Nassau Avenue is proving itself to be a game-watching paradise. And nearby North Williamsburg is providing a couple of unique and fun game-watch options.

Here is a list of the best spots to watch the Super Bowl in North Brooklyn:

Jucy Lucy

TVs behind the bar at Jucy Lucy, from Jucy Lucy’s Instagram page.

Jucy Lucy (138 Nassau Ave.), popular for its spacious patio and cozy fireplace, is sure to be festive during the Super Bowl with the game on all its TVs. Jucy Lucy has introduced offers like Bud and Bud Light for $4, well drinks and glasses of wine for $6, and a pitcher of beer for $18. For $10, you can get two hot dogs and a draft beer, a single burger and draft beer, or a chicken sandwich and a draft beer.

Keg and Lantern

A plate of nachos and pitcher of beer for $29, as shown on Keg and Lantern’s Instagram page.

Local Greenpoint brewery Keg and Lantern (97 Nassau Ave.) will be showing the game, plus offering an enticing special. For $29, patrons can get a pitcher of beer and a plate of nachos. Keg and Lantern will also have trays of wings available for pre-order or pickup. The tray consist of about 50 wings and a 4 pack of Keg and Lantern beer for $100.

v

Minnows

A juicy burger at Minnows, on their Instagram page.

Local favorite Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.) wants neighbors to know they will be broadcasting the Super Bowl with the sound on. The cozy hangout will be offering food specials, like nachos and wings, plus the affordably-priced beers and cocktails that the bar always has on tap.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale

The exterior of Greenpoint Beer and Ale.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale (1150 Manhattan Ave.) is a great spot to catch the game, and they’ll be offering several food specials. For $15, you can get six jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce. A single patty 4 oz. Smash Burger will be $8 with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, American cheese, and special sauce for an extra $3. Nachos with seasoned beef, pico de gallo, lettuce, beer cheese, and crema will be $12. A vegetarian cheese dip with cucumber slices and choice of pita or tortilla chips will be $8.

Brooklyn Bowl

Lanes at Brooklyn Bowl.

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.) will broadcast the game and commercials on all 14 screens with full concert sound. All ages are welcome, and there will be no cover charge at the door.

Super Bowl enthusiasts can pre-purchase lanes for the entirety of the game. Any lanes that aren’t booked in advance will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Aside from the bowling lanes, seating will be available throughout the building to watch the game.

Brooklyn Bowl will also offer $6 Corona pints and $24 Corona pitchers and a raffle for a Corona cooler.

Berry Park

The large indoor area of Berry Park, shown on their Instagram page.

Though they are not offering any specials, soccer fans might feel most comfortable enjoying the Super Bowl at Berry Park (4 Berry St.), a popular spot to watch soccer and enjoy an extensive list of food and drinks and spectacular skyline views.